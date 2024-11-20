Between Sunsets and Dawn

As I travel down the road, I glance back from time to time.

Following me, the faint whispers of what I left behind.

The past; it’s a interesting tale,

a bumpy path of twists and turns.

Its pages are filled

and its words are set in stone.

But there’s comfort in looking back;

After all, it’s easier to read a book than write one.

Easier to wander familiar back roads,

than to follow that damn GPS, leading me nowhere.

In the distance I see the mountain where I watched the sunset,

everything seemed perfect then,

cause I didn’t yet see the darkness to come.

Now I wander in the silence of the night, alone,

finding strength in the solitude, where I know I belong.

Still, I try to help people along the way,

but when all’s done they never stay.

On my path, I encounter a dog

a big mean looking creature,

yet it trembles at the sight of me.

I can’t blame it; I too would have been afraid,

meeting me at this moment.

I pause to offer a gesture of peace.

Realizing we both share the weight of our worlds,

each seeking comfort in the presence of another.

We board a train, drifting through the subway,

aimlessly, not quite sure where we’re going,

just following the lead of a familiar stranger.

As the sun rises, something new emerges;

I leave the sunsets behind.

With every turn,

new horizons begin to unfold,

revealing hidden landscapes the past had yet to know.

The road still stretches uncharted,

the future still unclear,

but each mile I travel comforts me.

Cause the further I go,

the less I see behind me,

and the more I see ahead.