Can You Be With Someone Like Me?

by Jake Gottfried
Art by Jake Gottfried

Can you feel the love

I want the story over

Our happy ending


Can you trust me

Can you love me

Can you do the impossible?

Can you be with someone like me?


I made my mistakes

I walked over fire

I’d listen to snakes

I’m preaching to choir


I don’t know normal

I’m far from formal

I’m impossible and yet

You know I listen and be quiet


I speak now to make sure

Please don’t walk out the door

If I’m on my knee

I ask you “Can you be with someone like me?”


I trust you

I love you

I do the impossible for you

Can you do the same for me too?


Can you trust me

Can you love me

Can you do the impossible?

Can you be with someone like me?


A happy ending

All I ever wanted was

Someone to love me


Can you trust me

Can you love me

If I’m on my knee

I ask you “Can you be with someone like me?”

