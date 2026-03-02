Art by Jake Gottfried
Can you feel the love
I want the story over
Our happy ending
Can you trust me
Can you love me
Can you do the impossible?
Can you be with someone like me?
I made my mistakes
I walked over fire
I’d listen to snakes
I’m preaching to choir
I don’t know normal
I’m far from formal
I’m impossible and yet
You know I listen and be quiet
I speak now to make sure
Please don’t walk out the door
If I’m on my knee
I ask you “Can you be with someone like me?”
I trust you
I love you
I do the impossible for you
Can you do the same for me too?
Can you trust me
Can you love me
Can you do the impossible?
Can you be with someone like me?
A happy ending
All I ever wanted was
Someone to love me
Can you trust me
Can you love me
If I’m on my knee
I ask you “Can you be with someone like me?”