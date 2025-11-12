In The End

Search our Archives!

by Gianni Closeil
A cacophony of noir forced itself upon me,

sealing my lips and shutting my eyes.

My meager earth doubled over,

gave one last shattering cry,

and sighed into a damning silence.

One that enveloped me in the lack of it all;

dusting me in dusk.

I fell into finality, clinging to a lasting feeling of

cool, flat, metal against my mortal eyelids.

The thin, shadowy skin, a stable jack holding up heaven.

Towed from my body to my mind, then further into

something else,

I was a stir of etherized coils

navigating a world I no longer knew.

Until I was cradled in the arms of a pliant, grey river.

Soothed by empty currents, a lullaby to my foreign form.

Guided from here to the next by an antenna of golden mystery.

It stood on a sturdy body as it peered over me with string

that vibrated puppeteering prose, trilling the end of the timeline.

The clock restarts, its face blank and hands still,

a temporal omen of eternity.

My destination claims me, and the river runs dry.

Rest resounds in my rhythm as my spirit resumes its unfocused dance.

Lost in my rightful place.

