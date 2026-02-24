Art by Jake Gottfried

I wanted to know if I could love again;

I needed to know if it was over.

I shouldn’t rush into something loveless

No matter how good it might feel

My wounds just won’t heal

All I do is look at back then

Start over just for her

I wouldn’t rush into something loveless

I do everything to prove I’d changed

Even if I describe it all as strange

I just want to know what love really is

When you can be yourself and honest

I couldn’t rush into something loveless

I just don’t know what wasn’t enough

I just don’t know if I could be tough

Was it in bed or was it the kiss?

After a while I stopped doing my best

I felt safe doing something loveless

It’s never enough to do it just because

It needs to be more if it’s just us

I shouldn’t rush into something loveless

I wouldn’t rush into something loveless

I couldn’t rush into something loveless

I felt safe doing something loveless

It was loveless when I was with her.