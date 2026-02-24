Art by Jake Gottfried
I wanted to know if I could love again;
I needed to know if it was over.
I shouldn’t rush into something loveless
No matter how good it might feel
My wounds just won’t heal
All I do is look at back then
Start over just for her
I wouldn’t rush into something loveless
I do everything to prove I’d changed
Even if I describe it all as strange
I just want to know what love really is
When you can be yourself and honest
I couldn’t rush into something loveless
I just don’t know what wasn’t enough
I just don’t know if I could be tough
Was it in bed or was it the kiss?
After a while I stopped doing my best
I felt safe doing something loveless
It’s never enough to do it just because
It needs to be more if it’s just us
I shouldn’t rush into something loveless
I wouldn’t rush into something loveless
I couldn’t rush into something loveless
I felt safe doing something loveless
It was loveless when I was with her.