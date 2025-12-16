Lights Between Us

Illustration by Camila Garcia

The holidays gather us gently,

wrapping our hands in colors that glow.

No faith too distant, no identity too bold —

just two people meeting in the soft warmth

of a season that asks only for kindness.

The lights shimmer in every shade,

red and blue, green and gold —

proof that we are different,

and proof that we belong together anyway.

From November’s first chill to the year’s bright end,

we celebrate as many,

yet somehow, beautifully,

as one.

And in this brief, bright stretch of time,

we choose joy with open palms;

we choose each other despite the world’s noise.

The season ties us in gentle knots of hope —

reminding us that unity

can be as simple

as holding someone’s hand.