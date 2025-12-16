Search our Archives!

Home Homepage Latest Stories Lights Between Us
Homepage Latest StoriesHomepage NewsPoemsStudent Works

Lights Between Us

by Miranda Burnett
written by Miranda Burnett

Illustration by Camila Garcia

The holidays gather us gently,

wrapping our hands in colors that glow.

No faith too distant, no identity too bold —

just two people meeting in the soft warmth

of a season that asks only for kindness.

The lights shimmer in every shade,

red and blue, green and gold —

proof that we are different,

and proof that we belong together anyway.

From November’s first chill to the year’s bright end,

we celebrate as many,

yet somehow, beautifully,

as one.

And in this brief, bright stretch of time,

we choose joy with open palms;

we choose each other despite the world’s noise.

The season ties us in gentle knots of hope —

reminding us that unity

can be as simple

as holding someone’s hand.

You may also like

The Montclarion’s 2025 Player of the Year: Jacob Morales

ICE Tracking Apps: “More Harm Than Good,” For Whom?

Lost and Found

Two Baby Boxes, One Shared Hope

University Federal Funding Should and Will Continue Amidst Rejecting Fascism

Escaping ‘Boyfriend Land’: Why Love Isn’t the Problem

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann