Art by Jake Gottfried
Who am I decide what is love
I think someone who wants it
Love isn’t something you need
Love isn’t something you earn
Love should just come naturally.
Who am I decide I’m lonely
I’ll always have friends and family
Love is something I want
Love is something I have
Love just comes naturally
I see the world outside in fire
I hear the news and I’m tired
What will live on is love
I see people putting it out
Open to listen and what they’re about
Those are the people that I love
I will love again and again
I can’t decide what love is
But I will always know what love is
It will happen again and again
I don’t need love to be happy
I want love so I can be me
I don’t need what I already have
I think someone who wants it
Love will just come naturally
And I will lose those I love
But I will never be alone
What will live on is love
What is lost I’ll find again
Love will just come naturally
Love will come from above
Love will always be known
Love isn’t something you need
Love isn’t something you earn
Love should just come naturally
I will love again and again
It will happen again and again
Who am I to decide?
All you need to do is say sorry
All you need to do to be free
Open your eyes and you’ll see
Love will come
Love will come naturally.
Love isn’t something you need
Love isn’t something you earn
Love should just come naturally
I will love again and again
It will happen again and again
Who am I to decide?
All you need to do is say sorry
All you need to do to be free
Open your eyes and you’ll see
Love will come
Love will come naturally.