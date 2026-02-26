Art by Jake Gottfried

Who am I decide what is love

I think someone who wants it

Love isn’t something you need

Love isn’t something you earn

Love should just come naturally.

Who am I decide I’m lonely

I’ll always have friends and family

Love is something I want

Love is something I have

Love just comes naturally

I see the world outside in fire

I hear the news and I’m tired

What will live on is love

I see people putting it out

Open to listen and what they’re about

Those are the people that I love

I will love again and again

I can’t decide what love is

But I will always know what love is

It will happen again and again

I don’t need love to be happy

I want love so I can be me

I don’t need what I already have

I think someone who wants it

Love will just come naturally

And I will lose those I love

But I will never be alone

What will live on is love

What is lost I’ll find again

Love will just come naturally

Love will come from above

Love will always be known

Love isn’t something you need

Love isn’t something you earn

Love should just come naturally





I will love again and again

It will happen again and again

Who am I to decide?





All you need to do is say sorry

All you need to do to be free

Open your eyes and you’ll see

Love will come

Love will come naturally.

Love isn’t something you need

Love isn’t something you earn

Love should just come naturally

I will love again and again

It will happen again and again

Who am I to decide?

All you need to do is say sorry

All you need to do to be free

Open your eyes and you’ll see

Love will come

Love will come naturally.