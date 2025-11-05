Mikie Sherrill Elected Governor of New Jersey

Democratic candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill is elected the governor of New Jersey, beating Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Sherrill is the first woman governor of New Jersey in 25 years to be elected and the first democratic woman in New Jersey to hold the governor’s office.

On Nov. 4, the former navy pilot was declared the winner, roughly 90 minutes after the polls closed and kept a conformable lead throughout the night.

Sherrill beat Ciattarelli by a devastating 13 points, flipping five counties in the process that had voted republican in the 2024 Presidential election: Atlantic, Morris, Passaic, Cumberland and Gloucester counties.

The strongest county Sherrill performed in was Essex County, beating Ciattarelli by over 76 percent. Essex County has a strong democratic base, with Sherrill overseeing parts of Essex County as a congresswoman.

Her opponent, Ciattarelli’s strongest county was Ocean County, accumulating over 67 percent. It was nowhere near enough to give him the victory he needed.

Moments after Sherrill’s victory, she took to social media to address her supporters and the people of New Jersey.

“New Jersey, it is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state’s 57th Governor,” Mikie Sherrill said on her social media after her historic victory against Ciattarelli. “I promise to listen, lead with courage and never forget who I serve.”

Ciattarelli, ran in 2017 losing the primaries and ran in 2021, losing narrowly to Gov. Phil Murphy. At his 2025 campaign event, he addressed his crowd of supporters at Bridgewater Marriott ballroom.

“I haven’t stopped believing because of the outcome of tonight’s election,” said Ciattarelli. “It is my hope that Mikie Sherrill has heard us in terms of what we need to do to make New Jersey that place where everybody can once again feel they can achieve their American dream.”

Sherrill’s campaign strategy focused on tackling the affordability crisis in New Jersey, expanding mental health resources in schools and investing in public education. She also mentioned plans on improving the New Jersey transit system.

In an effort to combat the affordability crisis, Sherrill plans on declaring a state of emergency on utility rates.

Before Sherrill ran to be governor of New Jersey was a congresswoman, overseeing New Jersey’s 11th congressional district. She was also a navy helicopter pilot, as well as a prosecutor.

Sherrill’s experience in the Navy and as a prosecutor combined with her experience in politics made her a popular candidate to win the gubernatorial race.

An inaugural date has not been set yet, but it has a history of occurring in Jan. following the election.