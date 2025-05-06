Road Trip 3: Where Will He Go Now?

Oh, why did I start a band to begin with?

I should never start anything. I’m terrible with commitments.

Now I’ve got no job, no money and no more opportunities. My new friends are still letting me crash on their couch, but I’m not sure how much longer they’ll let me just be a deadbeat.

I do everything on impulse. It’s either that or think things through for so long that I never wind up doing anything.

Now how will I survive? I’ve abandoned anything worth holding on to. I can’t even get a job with my skill set anymore.

I can’t stop with losing all my friends. Everywhere I go, I let my true colors show at one point or another. Would a little self control be all that difficult?

I should at the very least find some apartment to move into. My “friends” kicked me out of their place, but I honestly can’t blame them. I can’t stay in this motel forever. The mold is starting to get to my airflow.

How can I ever show my face again? Not here and certainly not back home.

I can’t admit defeat, I can’t give up on the dream. If I can even call it a dream and not some random event I just brought forward upon myself.

I can’t just sit here with some festering guilt for days on end. I need something to do. It’s like that quote I heard one time: “An idle mind is the devil’s playground.”

I suppose that moping around all day isn’t gonna do me any good. I should come up with some plan. I don’t think I can take another impulsive road trip. I still need some time to rest.

I’ll finally start thinking positively, that’s something I can take pride in. Nobody here knows me, but that means a chance for a fresh start.