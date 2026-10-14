In Photos: Homecoming 2026

Montclair State University held their annual Homecoming event on Oct. 3, bringing students, families, and alumni together for a day filled with victories, performances, and activities for all to enjoy.

Students and their families cheered as the Montclair State Players and Greek organizations took the stage for a rodeo-themed showcase, while WMSC hosted its Homecoming Concert at the Quad. Women’s soccer and Montclair State football triumphed over their opponents with a lively crowd to cheer them on. From the games to the performances, Homecoming in 2026 was one to remember.