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In Photos: Homecoming 2026

by Jamiel Negron
written by Jamiel Negron

Montclair State University held their annual Homecoming event on Oct. 3, bringing students, families, and alumni together for a day filled with victories, performances, and activities for all to enjoy.

Students and their families cheered as the Montclair State Players and Greek organizations took the stage for a rodeo-themed showcase, while WMSC hosted its Homecoming Concert at the Quad. Women’s soccer and Montclair State football triumphed over their opponents with a lively crowd to cheer them on. From the games to the performances, Homecoming in 2026 was one to remember.

Carly Guzzardo maneuvers around a defender during the homecoming game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Carly Guzzardo maneuvers around a defender during the homecoming game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Lauren Vinella maneuvers around two opposing defenders during the homecoming game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Lauren Vinella maneuvers around two opposing defenders during the homecoming game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Women's Soccer players celebrate after scoring against Rutgers-Newark, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Women's Soccer players celebrate after scoring against Rutgers-Newark, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Montage Montage performing at the Quad for WMSC Homecoming concert, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Montage Montage's performing at the Quad for WMSC Homecoming concert, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

MUFASA posing for a photograph before performing in the homecoming showcase, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

MUFASA posing for a photograph before performing in the homecoming showcase, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Students, family members, and alumni watching the homecoming showcase at the amphitheater, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Students, family members, and alumni watching the Homecoming Showcase at the amphitheater, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Montclair State Dance Company performing at the Homecoming Showcase at the amphitheater, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Montclair State Dance Company performing at the Homecoming Showcase at the amphitheater, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Kids briefly posing for a photograph while they play in a bounce house, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Kids briefly posing for a photograph while they play in a bounce house, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

A girl slides down an inflatable slide upside down, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

A girl sliding down a bounce house slide upside down, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Little girl and Montclair State Police petting K9 at homecoming, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

A girl and a Montclair State Police Officer petting a K9 at homecoming, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Montclair State University’s offense faces off against Kean University’s defense at the line of scrimmage, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Montclair State University’s offense faces off against Kean University’s defense at the line of scrimmage, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Montclair State University Pep Band performing among the crowd during the homecoming football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Montclair State University Pep Band performing among the crowd during the homecoming football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Assistant Coach Jordan Stewart encouraging Wide Receiver Khalil Forbes during the homecoming football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Assistant Coach Jordan Stewart encouraging Wide Receiver Khalil Forbes during the homecoming football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Montclair State University's Cheer Team performing in front of the homecoming crowd, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Montclair State University's Cheer Team performing in front of the homecoming crowd, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

Luke Henrich races toward the endzone during the homecoming football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Luke Henrich races toward the endzone during the homecoming football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

TJ Kachala talking to family and friends after winning the homecoming game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

TJ Kachala talking to family and friends after winning the homecoming game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo credit: Jamiel Negron

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