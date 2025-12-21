Alleged Hazing Incident Under Investigation at Montclair State University

Montclair State University Police Department (UPD) are investigating a reported hazing incident after an anonymous call.

According to a Dec. 9 police blotter, the Montclair State University Police Department received an anonymous call on Wednesday, Nov. 26, reporting a hazing incident. UPD is conducting a law enforcement investigation following these allegations.

Montclair State University Chief of Police, Timothy Fox, told The Montclarion in an email, “the matter is being handled with the seriousness and care it deserves,” adding that there is no immediate threat to the campus community.

Hazing is a violation of state and federal law, as well as the Montclair State student code of conduct. Student Conduct is also managing the administrative and student conduct component to ensure a thorough and balanced review.

“At this time, our responsibility is to protect the privacy of everyone involved and preserve the integrity of the investigative process so it can move forward fairly and appropriately,” Chief Fox said on an email. “We will share information when it is accurate, confirmed and appropriate for public release.”