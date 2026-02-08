BREAKING: Dinallo Heights Faces Late-Night Pipe Burst, Parker and Whitman Residents Evacuate

Montclair State University’s dorm residency, Dinallo Heights, faced a late pipe burst on Saturday night in Parker and Whitman Hall, resulting in flooding in the dormitories, according to university officials. Student residents living in Parker and Whitman Hall began evacuating as a result.

According to a late statement emailed from Thea E. Dyer, the Associate Director for Housing Operations to Dinallo residents, the pipe burst caused flooding in the common areas of the complex, on the first and second floors. The main lounge and the laundry room will remain closed until it is clean.

The second flood occurred on the 7th floor of Whitman Hall, in the hallway, according to the email.

The Heights facilities team is currently at the scene working on fixing the pipe. The timeline of the pipe burst fix is indeterminate.

At the moment, the water and heat have been turned off at both halls amid repairs by The Heights facilities team. The main cause of the pipe burst is still unknown.

Dinallo Height’s other dormitory halls, Basilone and Einstein, have not been affected from the pipe burst, leaving water and heat use still in order for residents living in those floors. Residents living in Parker and Whitman Hall are encouraged to use Basilone and Einstein Halls for restroom use.

Parker and Whitman Hall residents are also encouraged use the Student Recreation Center, Bohn and Stone Halls for showers.

“We are waiting on further information in regards to a repair timeline for when the water and heat will be restored to Parker and Whitman Halls,” said Dyer. “Updates will be sent as more information is provided. In the meantime, we encourage Parker and Whitman residents to stay with friends on campus, utilize the Student Center or go home for the weekend if possible.”

The university will continue to provide updates and further information.