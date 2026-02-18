BREAKING: Machuga Heights’ Barton Hall to Remain Closed for Rest of Semester

Barton Hall, a wing of the Machuga Heights dormitory complex, will remain closed for the remainder of the semester, the university announced in an email Wednesday afternoon. The hall initially closed on Dec. 21 after a pipe burst resulted in substantial flooding and damage.

Capstone On Campus Management, also known as The Heights Team, owns and manages the Machuga Heights complex. After the initial pipe burst, the management team announced that the pipe burst was a result of aging pipes in the building, which was constructed in 2011.

The Heights complex subsequently closed for repairs, and Barton Hall residents were relocated in the meantime. Students were given a dorming assignment or a parking permit if they were forced to commute to campus as a result of the flooding. The university did not give a timeline at the time of the flooding for the completion of repairs.

Since December, Barton Hall residents have awaited more information on the building’s future and the status of their campus residency. In an email statement from Residence Life on Wednesday afternoon, students’ concerns were addressed.

“We recognize that the continued closure of Barton Hall has been disruptive, and we acknowledge the patience and flexibility that this situation has required,” Residence Life said in the statement to students. “After continued assessment and careful consideration by both the university and Capstone On Campus Management teams, Barton Hall will remain closed for the remainder of the semester.”

In addition to the statement, Residence Life sent out a Google Form to students affected by the flooding.

“As part of this flooding event, you opted to be reassigned to a different residence hall,” reads the questionnaire. “Which has happened. As a result of this update, we kindly request that you share your housing intentions for the remainder of the Spring 2026 semester by Wednesday, February 25, at 10 a.m.”

Re-housed students, who received housing assignments on a first-come, first-served basis in January, will now have the option to continue living in their temporary residence or “explore being released from [their] housing contract.”

“We understand that this news may come with some disappointment,” Residence Life continued. “This decision was not made lightly and was made with you the student in mind. We are grateful for your understanding.”