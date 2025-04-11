BREAKING NEWS: Four International Students at Montclair State Have Had Their Student Visas Revoked

Four international students at Montclair State University have had their student visas revoked by the federal government.

The announcement was made by Board of Trustees member Modia “Mo” Butler at Montclair State’s annual tuition hearing on April 11.

“We also learned that four international students have had their visas revoked,” Butler said. “However, we do not know why. The university has notified the students.”

No reason has been given from the federal government regarding the students’ termination of status, according to Montclair State’s media relations director, Andrew Mees.

He added that the University will continue to support the students in compliance with federal and state laws.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Mees said. “The affected students have been notified and we have advised them to seek legal counsel. We are also providing access to pro bono legal support.”

Two of the students have graduated and the two others are in their final semester.

This is a developing story.