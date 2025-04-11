Search our Archives!

Home Editor's Picks BREAKING NEWS: Four International Students at Montclair State Have Had Their Student Visas Revoked
Editor's PicksHomepage Feature StoryHomepage Latest StoriesHomepage NewsInternationalLocalNationalNews

BREAKING NEWS: Four International Students at Montclair State Have Had Their Student Visas Revoked

by Meagan Kane & Emily Ramirez
written by Meagan Kane & Emily Ramirez

Four international students at Montclair State University have had their student visas revoked by the federal government.

The announcement was made by Board of Trustees member Modia “Mo” Butler at Montclair State’s annual tuition hearing on April 11.

“We also learned that four international students have had their visas revoked,” Butler said. “However, we do not know why. The university has notified the students.”

No reason has been given from the federal government regarding the students’ termination of status, according to Montclair State’s media relations director, Andrew Mees.

He added that the University will continue to support the students in compliance with federal and state laws.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Mees said. “The affected students have been notified and we have advised them to seek legal counsel. We are also providing access to pro bono legal support.”

Two of the students have graduated and the two others are in their final semester.

This is a developing story.

You may also like

#FOCUS: Mental Health: “Let’s Talk” Offers Students a Space To Be Heard

“Friends”: The Real Experience

Students’ Reluctance To Seek Out Disability Resources Is A Calling For Change

The Moon & You

Montclair State University Chief of Police Kieran Barrett to Retire After 27...

Elite Eight: Duke Surges Past Alabama, Advances to Final Four

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann