BREAKING NEWS: Mateo Llano Elected SGA Vice President

Llano, a junior public health major, was elected during a special election that ran from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23.

Four candidates ran alongside Llano: Kariana Mora-Lloyd, Mariam Kamladze and Nicolas Cardozo Rojas.

Of the 810 student voters, Llano came in first place receiving 322 votes, followed by Mora-Lloyd with 213 votes, Rojas with 206 votes and Kamladze with 67 votes. With one abstaining vote and one vote of no confidence.

Llano shared how he was initially nervous about running for the position.

“Honestly, starting off, it was really daunting to start.” Llano told The Montclarion about his campaign. “I haven’t been in the SGA at all, I have zero years of experience in the SGA, but I have a lot of experience in student leadership here on campus, being an organization leader, being a part of the Bonner Leader program…,”

Llano elaborated on how his leadership experience on campus helped him feel prepared to run for the position.

“Although it was scary,” Llano said, “I knew that I had people that were supporting me, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Llano also discussed his plans to work with SGA president Ben Coulson’s administration and the student body.

“I’m just ready to learn, honestly. I’m ready to see what [Coulson] has in store, and just learn, honestly.” Llano said. “If I’m being completely transparent, I’ve never been in the SGA, so this is all new to me. But I’m really ready to start serving students and whatever they need.”

Llano’s campaign platform focused on remaining accessible to students, advocating for student success by sharing leadership opportunities, listening to newly registered student organizations and helping them overcome barriers, developing a framework to help increase the amount of new student organizations on campus and maintaining a positive and friendly presence on campus.