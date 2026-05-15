Five New Degree Programs Planned for Fall Semester

Some new educational offerings are on the horizon for the next academic year at Montclair State University. Four degree programs are slated to start in the fall 2026 semester.

The degree programs include a Doctor of Psychology in school psychology, a Master of Arts in criminal justice leadership and innovation, a Bachelor of Science in computational linguistics, and an online Bachelor of Arts in communication and media studies, a version of the longstanding in-person degree.

The in-person school psychology doctorate program is awaiting state approval, as is the computational linguistics degree. However, the criminal justice program will be online. Furthermore, a minor in disability studies will commence in September 2026, according to Mili.

In addition, an online Doctor of Education in organizational/educational leadership is expected to launch in January 2027, she added.

Regarding other curricula, two graduate certificate programs, in health care management as well as AI systems, will debut in the fall.

The same applies to five undergraduate certificates: Bloomfield SCHOLAR, science writing for STEM majors, applied Spanish for professions, eSports, and software engineering. Most of these offerings will be taught in-person, according to Mili.

Mili said all programs emerged after rigorous in-house and external review. Montclair State worked with Gray Decision Intelligence, a Concord, Massachusetts education data analysis company who serves as a “labor market assessment tool” which spotlights in-demand degrees through research.

Mili explained the extensive review for potential courses of study used a “shared governance system.” Adding that the multi-step evaluation included faculty, academic departments, deans and higher university officials.

“It comes to the provost’s office, [gets] voted on and reviewed by the deans,” Mili explained. “We also have an external reviewer who looks at this. We pick people who have similar degrees to give us an external perspective on them, and it’s voted on by the board of trustees, and it goes on to the state.”

Mili shared that proposed degrees and certificates are critiqued and approved by sister universities statewide. Adding the overall assessment protocol ensures that any new curriculum suits collegiates.

“We want to make sure that by the time we offer the degree… it is a degree that is wanted by the students,” Mili said. “That [it] is something that gives them an advantage in terms of hiring, in terms of the job market.”

Zullymar Ramos, a junior marketing major, shared how she liked Montclair State’s curriculum expansion especially its online availability.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for many students,” Ramos said. “I think especially because it’s online, [many] students need that flexibility, and I think it provides that flexibility for those students.”

Mary Wright, a freshman political science major, said the new fields of study will benefit future students.

“I think it’s amazing,” Wright said. “It’s going to open up so many new opportunities for people. I know that they’re looking to expand the four plus one programs that they have [for] different majors. I think that’s really great.”

Wright added that the increasing degree programs strengthens Montclair State’s reputation as a student-oriented institution.

“It definitely shows that they’re making effort to improve the level of education that they can provide their students,” Wright said.