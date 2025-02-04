Gov. Murphy Speaks on Immigration, Health Care, Reproductive Rights and DEI at Montclair State

Gov. Phil Murphy sat alongside BlueWaveNJ founder and president Marcia Marley on Feb. 1 at Montclair State University to discuss New Jersey’s progress under his seven-year governance.

While guest speaking in the School of Communication and Media’s Presentation Hall at the organization’s panel event titled “Governing New Jersey: In Conversation with Gov. Phil Murphy,” the governor touched upon topics like birthright citizenship, immigration given the recent statewide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, health care including reproductive rights and more.

BlueWaveNJ is a grassroots organization, known for bringing voters and coalitions together to command positive change from legislators, both at the state and federal level. The organization puts together conferences, marches and other events highlighting areas such as health care, gun control, marriage equality, the environment and education.

When discussing the state’s advancements, Murphy delved into how these talking points can be protected under the Trump administration.

“We’re not going to stop supporting and having the backs of communities and individuals whose values or very lives are being attacked,” Murphy said.

Leaning in on immigration, Murphy is looking into taking aggressive legal action, which includes using the bully pulpit mine, meaning he will use his authority to speak out on issues involving New Jersey’s immigrant population.

He also plans to put together the right rules or constructs and executive orders to combat President Donald Trump’s executive orders, including the recent ICE raids.

Murphy went on to mention the Immigration Trust Directive, put together in 2018 by former New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. The directive is said by the State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety to be a statewide policy with a goal of strengthening trust between law enforcement and New Jersey’s immigrant communities. It also strives to allow those to report crimes safely and without the fear of deportation.

Murphy believes it has been very effective for the state of New Jersey and has withstood a lot of federal judicial scrutiny.

“[The Immigration Trust Directive] says ‘Feds, you deal with immigration matters, our law enforcement will deal with criminal manners, and we don’t care what the status is over here if a crime is committed,’” Murphy said. “That church and State separation now, for over seven years, has worked, so I’m knocking on wood here that it continues to.”

Moving into the next point of President Donald Trump’s administration and Republicans in Congress aiming to make cuts in health care programs, he explained how he will continue to maintain and protect the New Jerseyans that may be affected. This includes the 2.3 million people covered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

“We established our own marketplace, because the Trump Administration at that time [during its first term], we weren’t getting our money’s worth,” Murphy said. “We established our own office of health care transparency and reform. [We’ve] done a lot of really good things… but if the Feds decide to go one way, there’s not enough money in any state to make up for that.”

Adding to the topic of health care, Murphy went into reproductive rights. He shared that within his State of the State address, there was mention of a reproductive freedom, health and equity bill package. He plans to sign off on the bill if passed.

“The answer is yes,” Murphy said. “If it passes, it gets to my desk.”

When asked about creating a campaign to educate and promote the right reproductive health care services, Murphy said there is somewhat of a campaign already started.

He encouraged visiting nj.gov/reproductivehealth, which contains people’s rights and options to receiving proper health care services, along with the answers to any questions one may have.

“We need to amplify that more,” Murphy said. “I referenced two steps in reproductive freedom in my State of the State address. One is to support the bills that would eliminate out of pocket abortion costs for abortion procedures. Secondly, which I don’t need a law for, we already started, we’re stockpiling mifepristone in New Jersey.”

While on the topic of mifepristone, an abortion pill, he brought up the recent crime charge toward a female doctor in New York. The doctor, Margaret Carpenter allegedly prescribed abortion pills to a patient, a pregnant minor, in Louisiana according to The Associated Press.

“What if you’re a woman in Louisiana right now?” Murphy asked. “It’s bound to accelerate where people choose to live and work and raise their families.”

Lastly, when asked about Trump’s efforts to lessen diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) measures, Murphy does not agree with his actions.

“Well, I’m not a fan, and we’ll push it back,” Murphy said. “The Attorney General [Matthew J. Platkin] got with a bunch of states [on Friday] and took action. I mean, it’s not who we are as a country, it’s not who we are as a state.”

On Friday, Jan. 31, New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued a press release on behalf of herself and 11 other attorneys general, including NJ’s Matthew J. Platkin.

The statement, titled “Joint Statement from 12 Attorneys General: President Donald Trump is Misleading the American People on Purpose of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Initiatives,” highlights that Trump’s orders are not necessary.

“President Trump’s executive orders are unnecessary and disingenuous,” the statement reads. “These orders have nothing to do with combating discrimination. The Trump administration has long-standing civil rights laws at its disposal to combat real discrimination, and we would be willing partners if it chose to pursue this path.”

The letter goes on to share how the attorneys general oppose the president’s attempts on decades-old policies.

“We condemn discrimination in any form, and we stand in strong opposition to the President’s recent orders and the misleading narrative he has pushed to justify them,” the statement said.

The panel closed out with Marley announcing a candidate debate hosted by BlueWaveNJ, expected to be held in April. Murphy’s term is to end on Jan. 20, 2026.

Murphy shares his plans for when he leaves office.

“What that ultimately looks like, I might think about writing something, some kind of public service,” Murphy said. “But for the time being, hand to hand combat, minute to minute and loving being the governor of New Jersey.”