Know Your Vote 2025: A Guide to Gubernatorial Candidates Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli

The New Jersey gubernatorial election is coming up. Voters will take to the polls on Nov. 4 to choose between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

With New Jersey facing an affordability crisis ranging from high cost of living, high taxes and soaring utility bills, Jersey voters are looking for a new direction for the state. Ciattarelli and Sherrill are two different candidates with different solutions to these problems. This guide serves to break down their key policies, based on information from their official campaign site.

Experience and Background:

Mikie Sherrill is a congresswoman, former Navy helicopter pilot and prosecutor. Sherrill is currently serving New Jersey’s 11th district, which includes Montclair State University. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 and served the US Navy in active duty for almost 10 years. After leaving the Navy, Sherrill attended Georgetown Law School, earning her Juris Doctor law degree in 2007. She became a federal prosecutor, working in the U.S Attorney’s Office in New Jersey. Sherrill entered politics in 2018, running for Congress, winning and serving as congresswoman since.

Jack Ciattarelli is a former state assemblyman, businessman and a two-time gubernatorial candidate, marking this his third time running for New Jersey’s highest office. Ciattarelli served as an assemblyman from 2011 to 2018, representing New Jersey’s 16th legislative district. Before serving, Ciattarelli earned an accounting degree at Seton Hall University, where he also received his certification in public accounting. Ciattarelli also served in Raritan Borough Council and the Somerset County Freeholder Board.

Affordability:

Sherrill’s affordability plan focuses on expanding housing, cutting everyday costs and reducing tax burdens. She supports converting underused properties into housing, strengthening first-time homebuyer programs and streamlining permitting. Sherrill plans on targeting predatory landlords and expanding tax credits.

Ciattarelli plans to cap property tax based on home value, expand the senior tax freeze and reduce income tax for all taxpayers. He also plans on reducing state spending by 30 percent. He proposes reducing income and business tax and limiting the budget to account for inflation. Ciattarelli also seeks to reduce corporation business tax by 1 percent per year for 5 years.

Education:

Ciattarelli’s education plan focuses on reforming school funding and school choice. He proposes a per-pupil spending model that follows the student. Ciattarelli seeks to expand access to inter-district schools and charter schools. Ciattarelli plans to implement a Parents’ Bill of Rights bill for curriculum transparency, reform pension for new teachers, and stronger career technical education through 3+1 college programs and workforce pipelines.

Sherrill’s education plan focuses on improving mental health support in schools and expanding access to early childhood education. She supports high-impact tutoring, universal free school meals and hiring more psychologists and counselors to address the mental health crisis in schools. Sherrill aims to close opportunity gaps across districts.

Policies Affecting Montclair State College Students

Ciattarelli’s higher education plan includes tuition refunds for out-of-state students who choose to live and work in New Jersey after graduation. This policy aimed to attract younger people to the state. Ciattarelli also proposes making the first two years of income tax free for recent college and high school graduates, aimed to help young adults get a head start.

Sherrill’s higher education plan focuses on expanding job training and improving school-to-career pathways. She also aims for the state to create more apprenticeships and work closely with employers and colleges in order to prepare college students for the workforce.

Early voting begins Oct. 25.