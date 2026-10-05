Margaree Coleman-Carter Named Interim Vice President Following Dr. Dawn Meza-Soufleris’ Departure

Margaree Coleman-Carter has ascended into the role of interim vice president for student development and academic life at Montclair State University

Carter was appointed on July 20 by Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell and will serve in the position pending search for a permanent candidate, according to Andrew Mees, assistant vice president for strategic content at Montclair State

Carter succeeded Dr. Dawn Meza-Soufleris, who left Montclair State to become president of SUNY Brockport. Carter previously served for 11 years as dean of students and associate vice president.

In a statement provided by Mees, Koppell stated that Carter’s experience made her suited to lead the university division of student development and campus life.

“Throughout her career, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to student success, engagement and belonging,” Koppell said. “Her deep understanding of our mission, and the unique needs of our student body, make her uniquely qualified to guide the division through this transition period.”

Koppell also said Carter’s more than 40 years of service to the university have left “an indelible mark on our university community and generations of students.”

Carter shared how she was surprised and honored Koppell had selected her for the position.

“I think my first reaction was I was surprised, but I was also very humbled,” Carter said, “Very humbled and honored that the president considered me as the interim person for that position.”

Carter discussed how her new position gives her more oversight of university divisions, including dean of students area, athletics, university police and all of the personnel and budgetary and operations within the division.

Carter said her primary responsibility is making sure the university has the resources they need to be successful and are given the necessary support from the rest of the campus community.

Carter shared how being vice president entails having a wider administrative perspective.

“The top challenge for me is just kind of learning how to look at things from this higher view,” Carter said. “I’m a hands-on leader — I have always been. I love getting in the weeds and doing things; not micromanaging, not trying to outdo or overshadow the leaders, but helping as much as I can.”

Carter added another factor is performing well in a high Koppell administration slot.

“I am reporting to a president who has expectations of his own for all of his VPs,” Carter said. “For me, the challenge becomes making sure I am meeting those expectations.”

Student Government Association (SGA) president Ben Coulson shared his thoughts on Carter being named interim vice president.

“I was so excited, especially when I found out it was Dean Carter,” Coulson said. “She’s a great person. I know she will succeed in future endeavors, so we at the SGA are so supportive.”

Coulson recounted his first SGA president advising meeting with Carter in July and said her approachability stood out.

“I went into the room and was probably a little intimidated as I would be with any administrator, and she was so welcoming,” Coulson said “I think from what I heard from my predecessors, it’s just something she has; an ability in the room that she has makes it feel so welcome.”

According to Mees, Althea Broomfield-Michel, university counsel, will chair a search committee for a permanent vice president.

Carter said she has no interest in seeking permanent status, and is looking forward to retirement.