Montclair State Athletics Announces the Continuation of Lacrosse Programs

Montclair State University men’s and women’s lacrosse programs will continue as NCAA sports.

According to a statement released on the Montclair State Athletics website, both sports teams will continue due to funds raised by alumni, student-athletes, and supporters.

The decision comes three months after both programs were relegated to club sports as part of the realignment of the athletics and recreation program.

In the statement, Montclair State president Jonathan Koppell addressed what led to the initial decision to transition lacrosse to a club sport.

“As stewards of state funding and the lowest-funded public institution on a per-student basis, we are forced to make tough resource allocation decisions,” said Koppell. “Making the difficult choice to move our lacrosse programs to club status was driven by financial realities.”

Additionally, Koppell commended the Montclair community for being a significant catalyst in the continuation of the programs.

“I am pleased that we are able to partner with a dedicated group of supporters, including alumni, parents and current student-athletes, who believe in what Montclair State lacrosse represents – tradition, excellence, and opportunity – while still being able to expand opportunities for all students to engage in athletics at a competitive level,” Koppell said. “I am grateful for the supporters’ advocacy and solutions-orientation. This cooperative model must be replicated to sustain and enrich our intercollegiate athletics programs in the fiscally-challenging environment facing higher ed.”

Funds raised by alumni, student-athletes, and supporters will focus on student-athlete experience and aim to build a solid foundation for future athletes, according to the statement.

Montclair State Athletics also confirmed that the reinstatement will have no bearing on Montclair’s other realigned sports and programs.