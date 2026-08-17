Montclair State Breaks Ground on $120 Million Science Building, Raising Student Concerns About Costs

On July 21, Montclair State University announced the construction of its new $120 million interdisciplinary science building, a STEM-focused facility being built on the site of the former Webster Hall. The 110,000-square-foot building is expected to open at the start of the 2028-29 academic year.

Supported in part by a $60 million capital facilities grant from the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education, the building aims to expand Montclair State’s chemistry, physics and interdisciplinary science programs with various technology-focused amenities. Once opened, students and faculty will have access to augmented virtual reality labs, student lounges and a native rain garden.

However, a recent rendering of the building shared to Montclair State’s official Instagram from HOK, the architecture firm that designed the building, quickly drew a negative reception from some students. Members of the MSU community criticized the timing of the announcement post, which coincided with the release of the Fall 2026 semester bill. Many in the community felt startled by the bill’s increased tuition and residential costs.

Additionally, the design rendering sparked concerns over its purported resemblance to generative artificial intelligence and the firm’s design methods.

Maria Taveras-Garcia, a senior majoring in music performance, emphasized her frustration with what she described as a lack of communication regarding these unexpected increases.

“Honestly, it was super tone deaf to show a multimillion-dollar building being constructed,” Taveras-Garcia said. “Then everyone watches their bills skyrocket… I was very angry.”

Other students pointed to various projects that Montclair State could have invested in place of the Interdisciplinary Science building.

Nat Ruiz-Oviedo, a sophomore dance major, believed the space could have instead been used to provide more parking spaces on campus or an environmentally friendly alternative.

“I don’t think the project should have been approved,” Ruiz-Oviedo stated. “More parking for commuters or a native plant life garden would have added more to the university, in my opinion.”

Clara Luz Iranzo, a recent Montclair State graduate who worked as an adjunct professor for recording arts and production for two years, questioned the university’s priorities.

“There’s so many pressing issues that have been ignored for so long that haven’t been addressed,” Iranzo said. “To see this institution that claims to be accessible, inclusive, and supportive to so many students, invest over $120 million on this building without addressing all of those other issues… it’s just really shocking.”

According to the university, tuition and mandatory fees for in-state, full-time undergraduate students will be $17,810, with an increase of $478 per semester. While tuition and mandatory fee increases are applied consistently based on a student’s residency and academic program, a student’s total semester balance can vary significantly due to a number of individual factors.

Montclair State’s administration has yet to officially communicate with the student body about the rising costs, while the Student Government Association (SGA) was quick to issue a formal acknowledgement of student concerns through their Instagram account.

In a statement made on Aug. 6, SGA President Ben Coulson wrote that “the optics were difficult to ignore” and argued that Montclair State’s ambitions “should never outweigh the futures of the students it exists to serve.”

However, university administration dispute the assertion that the construction of the Interdisciplinary Science Building is related to the cost increases.

Montclair State Assistant Vice President of Strategic Content Andrew Mees explained the funding of the building’s construction to The Montclarion.

“All of the funding for the construction of the Interdisciplinary Science Building comes from either a $60 million capital facilities grant issued by the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education, or the Bond Issuance the University did in the spring of 2026…” Mees told The Montclarion. “The University does not fund capital projects directly from tuition and mandatory fee revenue.”

However, the university’s bond issuance will increase its debt-service costs by about $4 million annually for the next 30 years, according to Mees. Those payments will come from the university’s general revenues, which include tuition and mandatory fees, state funding, philanthropy and other income.

Mees said the university is moving forward with the building as it works to expand its research profile and pursue R1 (Very High Spending and Doctorate Production) status.

“As the University’s research profile continues to evolve towards R1 status,” Mees said, “increasing available research and lab facilities while continuing to create opportunities for true interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation is a priority.”

Mees explained that broader state and federal changes to Montclair State’s financing have contributed to increases in tuition and fees, including the Department of Education’s (DOE) recent changes to Pell Grant distribution and reduction in funding.

“It is important for students to understand all of the factors that play a role in setting tuition and fees,” Mees wrote. “State funding to higher education has not kept pace with these statewide contractual expense increases.”

Mees also added that the university’s restructuring and cost-saving efforts are intended to keep tuition and mandatory fees as low as possible. Without those measures, Mees said, tuition and fees would rise at a significantly higher rate.

In response to concerns about investment in existing campus resources, Mees said Montclair State has spent close to $95 million on physical campus improvements over the past five years.

Despite these rising costs, Mees reiterates Montclair State’s ongoing mission to remain affordable and accessible.

“This year’s tuition and fees still firmly place Montclair among the most affordable public institutions in New Jersey,” Mees told The Montclarion. “As you can see in the graph below, maintaining our longstanding commitments to access and affordability. We will also grant more than $42 million in institutional aid, tied for the highest total in University history,”





Montclair State University encourages students with questions regarding their bills to contact Red Hawk Central or Financial Aid for clarification and assistance.

Though Montclair State is currently undergoing a rather tumultuous period of change, the construction of this innovative building marks the onset of a new chapter for the University. Some students, however, wonder if they can afford to remain on campus to experience it.

Regardless, most students agree that a proper response from administration regarding these significant cost increases is deserved — and now overdue.