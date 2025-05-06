Montclair State Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month With Flag Raising Ceremony

Mental Health Awareness Month is underway at Montclair State University, marking its start with a flag-raising ceremony.

On May 1, students and faculty gathered outside the Student Center flagpoles to join Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in raising the Stigma-Free flag to signify the university’s commitment to mental health awareness.

CAPS psychologist Dr. Sudha Wadhwani started off the ceremony by highlighting the importance of mental health support within the campus community.

“With so much in the world and around us that we cannot control,” Wadhwani said, “it’s so important for us to connect in this important way, to support one another, spread compassion, challenge mental health stigma and unite to create a community that supports the mental health of our students, staff, faculty and campus as a whole.”

Director of CAPS Dr. Jaclyn Friedman-Lombardo spoke afterwards about the difficulty and importance of their work, while also acknowledging the collaboration with various campus partners.

“This is difficult work and we do it with heart and care and compassion and because it matters,” said Friedman-Lombardo. “And this community, this campus, really matters and it’s definitely a collaboration. You know, we lean on so many people and campus partners all over our beautiful campus.”

CAPS Mental Health Ambassadors also joined the podium to emphasize the importance of mental health awareness and the need to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health.

Samantha Alvarez, a junior CAPS ambassador, encouraged students to prioritize their mental health and be a supportive hand for other students.

“Let every day be a reminder that mental health matters,” said Alvarez. “The stigma surrounding mental health is real and still affects so many. It silences people. It convinces us that asking for help and seeking support means that we are weak, that struggling means that we are broken and failed, that we need to keep it all in.”

Alvarez also reminded students that CAPS will always be available as a resource, regardless of the circumstances.

“CAPS is here to help,” Alvarez said. “It’s not just a resource for when things feel really hard. CAPS is here to support you whenever you need a safe space, when you’re feeling overwhelmed with class, you just need extra support. We’re here for you with no judgment.”

Sophomore CAPS ambassador Victoria Grabois reflected on her time at CAPS and how being a mental health ambassador impacted for her journey.

“It’s shown me how important something as simple as sharing a resource with a student is,” Grabois said. “I feel like a lot of the time, students are struggling silently, or they don’t know where to turn to or they’re just afraid to ask for help. But you know, spreading awareness isn’t just handing out information. It’s creating a culture on campus that encourages a conversation about mental health and prioritizes it more importantly.”

Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life, Dr. Dawn Meza Soufleris, officiated the flag raising to formally proclaim Mental Health Awareness month at Montclair State.

“Today, we say as a community that no one should ever have to struggle in silence,” Dr. Soufleris said. “We are here for one another. We will continue to build a campus culture that offers compassion and care and connection, a place where our students, our faculty, our staff and our community members know that their well-being matters deeply to us.”

The flag also symbolizes the university’s devotion to supporting students’ mental health struggles, Soufleris explained.

“Let this flag be a visible reminder of our commitment to mental health, not just this month, but every day. We see you. We support you. We are always with you.”

Soufleris urged students to make mental wellness a priority and encouraged students to use the resources available to them.

“Please embrace our mental health resources, both on and off our campus, to ensure you are getting the support you all deserve. Please help us spread the message that taking care of your mental health increases your potential to reach your personal, social, academic and professional goals now.”