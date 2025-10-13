Search our Archives!

Home Homepage Feature Story Montclair State Ranked Among Best Colleges for Social Mobility in 2026 U.S. News & World Report
Homepage Feature StoryHomepage Latest StoriesHomepage NewsNationalNews

Montclair State Ranked Among Best Colleges for Social Mobility in 2026 U.S. News & World Report

by Thomas Boud
written by Thomas Boud

Montclair State placed ninth place overall for top performers on social mobility in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Colleges rankings, published on Sept. 23. Montclair State shares a four-way tie with CUNY (the City College of New York), Rutgers University-Camden and the University of Illinois, Chicago.

According to U.S. News, social mobility is defined as the success of colleges in enrolling and graduating Pell Grant students. Pell Grants are federal grants given to undergraduates with pressing financial need. Unlike student loans, Pell Grants do not require repayment.

University President Dr. Jonathan Koppell commented on making the top 10 social mobility list in the Sept. 23 press release.

Dr. Jonathan Koppell, university president, greets guests for his Oct. 7 Walk With The President special event in Cole Hall lobby

University President Dr. Jonathan Koppell greets guests for his Oct. 7 Walk With the President in the Cole Hall lobby. Thomas Boud | The Montclarion

“We are proud to see Montclair State University once again recognized as a national leader in advancing social mobility and delivering exceptional value to our students,” Koppell said. “We aim to provide transformational opportunities for our students, as well as their families and the many diverse communities they are a part of.”

Koppell further commented during an Oct. 7 “Walk With The President” event. Koppell mentioned how lack of money can be a barrier to higher education.

Dr. Jonathan Koppell, university president, responds to questions about campus parking outside Cole Hall during the Oct. 7 Walk With The President special event.

University President Dr. Jonathan Koppell responds to questions about the campus outside Cole Hall during the Oct. 7 Walk with the President. Thomas Boud | The Montclarion

“A person who is from the lowest 20% in terms of academic performance but is in the highest 20% in terms of wealth is far more likely to earn a college degree than say, someone who is really, really good academically but low income,” Koppell said. “Just think about how messed up the world is, that produces that outcome.”

Currently, many Montclair State undergraduate students benefit from Pell Grants, according to Dr. Dawn Meza Soufleris, Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life.

Dr. Dawn Meza-Soufleris, vice president for student development and academic life, discusses the university's renowned social mobility ranking during an Oct. 8 interview in her fourth floor Student Center office.

Dr. Dawn Meza-Soufleris, Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life, shared how Pell Grants allow income-challenged collegiates to attend the university. That fact enables graduating students, as she described, to “leave and do incredible things.” Thomas Boud | The Montclarion

“Just a little over 50% of our students are Pell Grant eligible,” Dr. Soufleris said. “Meaning they can get Pell Grants if they choose so, which is half our population. That speaks volumes when it comes to the whole topic of social mobility. To be Pell eligible, you’re coming from a lower socioeconomic level.”

Dr. Soufleris shared how Pell Grants allow income-challenged collegiates to attend the university. That fact enables graduating students, as she described, to “leave and do incredible things.”

Maria Sanabria Morales, a junior business administration major and Pell Grant recipient, shared how the university’s social mobility benefits undergraduates.

Maria Sanabria, junior business administration major, believes more students should be given the opportunity of receiving a Pell Grant. Thomas Boud | The Montclarion

Maria Sanabria, junior business administration major, believes more students should be given the opportunity of receiving a Pell Grant. Thomas Boud | The Montclarion

“I think it is a good opportunity for other students to be able to receive more financial aid,” Morales said. “I think it’s pretty good in general. Montclair has been pretty accessible from the time I’ve been here. I think it’s a nice opportunity for everyone.”

Morales also mentioned how being a recipient of a Pell Grant allowed her to attend Montclair State. and how she would not have afforded the university otherwise.

“Because of my Pell Grant, it is easier for me,” Morales said. “It is easier for my parents as well, because they’re the ones who helped me out to be able to afford college.”

U.S. News And World Report’s include around 1,700 higher education institutions nationwide. The standings are calculated from 17 criteria of academic quality, based on data that colleges submit to the federal department of education.

U.S News also ranked Montclair State No. 84 among national public institutions, No.158 in national universities and No.177 in best value schools.

You may also like

Women’s Soccer Patrick Naughter Reflects After His 200th Career Win

Breach Ties It All Together: Chaos, Clarity, and Twenty One Pilots

Inside Men’s Soccer’s Bounce-Back Victory over Kean

Art or Confession? “Romantic Homicide” Taken Too Literally

Women’s Soccer Scorches the Gothic Knights in a Dominant Homecoming Victory

President Koppell and Dr. Steve Adubato Discuss Bold Leadership, Media and the...

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann