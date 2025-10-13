Montclair State Ranked Among Best Colleges for Social Mobility in 2026 U.S. News & World Report

Montclair State placed ninth place overall for top performers on social mobility in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Colleges rankings, published on Sept. 23. Montclair State shares a four-way tie with CUNY (the City College of New York), Rutgers University-Camden and the University of Illinois, Chicago.

According to U.S. News, social mobility is defined as the success of colleges in enrolling and graduating Pell Grant students. Pell Grants are federal grants given to undergraduates with pressing financial need. Unlike student loans, Pell Grants do not require repayment.

University President Dr. Jonathan Koppell commented on making the top 10 social mobility list in the Sept. 23 press release.

“We are proud to see Montclair State University once again recognized as a national leader in advancing social mobility and delivering exceptional value to our students,” Koppell said. “We aim to provide transformational opportunities for our students, as well as their families and the many diverse communities they are a part of.”

Koppell further commented during an Oct. 7 “Walk With The President” event. Koppell mentioned how lack of money can be a barrier to higher education.

“A person who is from the lowest 20% in terms of academic performance but is in the highest 20% in terms of wealth is far more likely to earn a college degree than say, someone who is really, really good academically but low income,” Koppell said. “Just think about how messed up the world is, that produces that outcome.”

Currently, many Montclair State undergraduate students benefit from Pell Grants, according to Dr. Dawn Meza Soufleris, Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life.

“Just a little over 50% of our students are Pell Grant eligible,” Dr. Soufleris said. “Meaning they can get Pell Grants if they choose so, which is half our population. That speaks volumes when it comes to the whole topic of social mobility. To be Pell eligible, you’re coming from a lower socioeconomic level.”

Dr. Soufleris shared how Pell Grants allow income-challenged collegiates to attend the university. That fact enables graduating students, as she described, to “leave and do incredible things.”

Maria Sanabria Morales, a junior business administration major and Pell Grant recipient, shared how the university’s social mobility benefits undergraduates.

“I think it is a good opportunity for other students to be able to receive more financial aid,” Morales said. “I think it’s pretty good in general. Montclair has been pretty accessible from the time I’ve been here. I think it’s a nice opportunity for everyone.”

Morales also mentioned how being a recipient of a Pell Grant allowed her to attend Montclair State. and how she would not have afforded the university otherwise.

“Because of my Pell Grant, it is easier for me,” Morales said. “It is easier for my parents as well, because they’re the ones who helped me out to be able to afford college.”

U.S. News And World Report’s include around 1,700 higher education institutions nationwide. The standings are calculated from 17 criteria of academic quality, based on data that colleges submit to the federal department of education.

U.S News also ranked Montclair State No. 84 among national public institutions, No.158 in national universities and No.177 in best value schools.