Montclair State Students Rally in Protest of ICE

Montclair State University students gathered at the amphitheatre on March 4 for an “Abolish ICE” walkout protest against recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

Organized by MSU4Palestine and the Coalition for Social Justice and Equity, students gathered with signs at the lawn outside of Cole Hall.

Students walked around campus chanting and playing drums as they made their way back to the amphitheater, where several speakers addressed the crowd including, Dr. Stephen Ruszczyk, Ali Aljarrah and Eileen Camacho Vice President of Montclair State Democrats.

Miranda Kawiecki, a member of the Coalition for Social Justice and Equity helped organize the protest to support recent high school walkouts and emphasize the historical role of college campuses in driving change.

“I feel like as college students, we’re the role models for younger generations and young students, and we want to show that,” Kawiecki said. “College campuses have historically been a place where real change can happen, and we’re kind of honoring that tradition and showing support to the younger generations who have already done this and been super brave about it.”

Kawiecki explained how protests build community and solidarity by showing that many people care about the issue. Adding that protests put pressure on the school, community and sometimes on a national level.

Sara Flores, a junior linguistics and education major, attended and spoke at the protest. Flores expressed her belief that protests are necessary to show there is support for advocacy in schools.

“I think that these type of protests are needed,” Flores said. “Especially at Montclair [State] specifically, we’re an HSI, Hispanic Serving Institute, we need to show that we can’t be neutral on ICE when three of our counties nearby have a high percentage of Hispanics.”

Flores criticized Montclair State administration’s neutral stance, arguing it fails to address students’ needs.

“I think they need to show more support to students,” Flores said “I understand, from a broader point of view, how a public university doesn’t want to risk funding getting cut [but] there are certain small things, that if you showed support for the students, wouldn’t hurt.”

Sophomore elementary education major, River Chinchilla, attended and expressed gratitude for the support against ICE, which has frequently disrupted her community.

“I felt it was such an amazing thing, since people are actually standing up for my rights, [for] people like me,” Chinchilla said. “ICE has been terrorizing where I live, personally, almost every week, every three weeks. So I’m really appreciative that people are actually standing up for the rights of others.”

Chinchilla emphasized the importance of protecting the majority of students, who are Hispanic, and notes that many students, regardless of their ethnicity, do not support ICE.

“I think what Montclair [State] should do is have an alert just in case ICE patrols are around, not allow them to even step foot on campus,” Chinchilla said.

Chinchilla shared how protests help spread the word and make the administration and police more aware of the students’ demands and actions.