Montclair State TPUSA Students Holds Candlelight Ceremony In Memory of Charlie Kirk

Montclair State University’s chapter Turning Point USA (TPUSA) held a candlelight ceremony on campus in the memory of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk in the evening of Thursday Sept. 11. This ceremony came one day after Kirk was assassinated during a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative student coalition with chapters on college campuses across America.

The candlelight ceremony took place in the amphitheater at 7 p.m. The ceremony had a little over 30 attendees and lasted about two hours, featuring speeches and prayers from both Montclair State students and other figures. The ceremony had moments of silence in honor of Kirk. Each of the attendees were holding a LED candle.

The atmosphere of the ceremony was somber, as emotional speakers took turns addressing the crowd discussing the impact and influence Kirk had on their life. The speeches were reflective as they shared memories of what Kirk meant to them.

TPUSA contacted the university to request permission to hold the ceremony. The university denied the initial request to hold the vigil in the Student Center quad due to expressive policy rules, barring outside Montclair State guests from participating in expressive policy events at the Student Center quad. The event got later approval to be held at the amphitheater.

This was the first public memorial ceremony held at Montclair State in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s assassination.

During the ceremony, a religious leader offered prayers and provided emotional support for the attendants.

The President of TPUSA Montclair State, Sofia Gatti and Vice President, Anna Falciola both took to the amphitheater stage to speak at the ceremony. Falciola read bible verses to the crowd that she felt reflected Charlie Kirk’s character and legacy.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the President of TPUSA Montclair State, Sofia Gatti addressed the crowd to give her speech in memory of Kirk.

“This is a frightening time for so many, especially young people in this generation who want to live openly in their beliefs,” said Gatti.

The ceremony remained peaceful during the evening and no incidents were reported.