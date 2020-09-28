Montclair State University Aims for 50% In-Person Classes for the Spring 2021 Semester

Registration for the spring 2021 semester is steadily approaching. With registration happening Oct. 5 through Oct. 9, the university is planning to increase the amount of in-person classes offered next semester.

For the upcoming spring semester, the university plans to hold 50% of classes in-person. The university also plans to implement new rules about students not being able to stay 100% remote if they’re registered for any hybrid courses.

Any student that wishes to stay fully remote for next semester is advised to not register for any courses labeled “HawkMIX” and to only register for classes that are online only. The professors who choose to offer these hybrid courses expect to meet both in-person and online. Any student taking a hybrid course will be required to attend the in-person classes for attendance.

All in-person instruction will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing face coverings, increased sanitation and social distancing.

Indoor class sessions planned for the spring semester are not required to conform to the restricted occupancy standards that were implemented in the fall term since the state’s indoor gatherings limits do not apply to classroom instruction. However, the university assures that any occupancy changes for classrooms will still measure proper distancing and safety protocols for both students and faculty.

According to Andrew Mees, the senior media relations specialist at Montclair State, the university’s goal for the spring semester is to increase the number of in-person classes.

“We know that there are students who prefer an in-person education, and we want to provide as many in-person learning opportunities as we can do safely, following all of our protocols including social distancing, sanitation and face coverings,” Mees said. “Our goal is to increase the number of courses that have some on-campus components. Right now, that’s 40% of our courses, 32% hybrid, 8% face-to-face. We would like to see if we can get that up to about 50%.”

Mees also stated that there will be more opportunities for students who have labs or use the studios on campus.

“A fair number of students and faculty are asking for more on-campus options, and we want students to take advantage of all the resources available on campus, including studios, computer labs, science labs and so on,” Mees said.

Esme Lockwood, a freshman computer science major, is one of those students who looks forward to being back on-campus for classes.

“I feel good about going back to school in person because I know I’ll get more out of my classes and get a better understanding of my major,” Lockwood said.

Jillian Padovan, a junior physical education major, would prefer to continue with remote instruction due to fear of another potential spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I don’t want to go back next semester because COVID could start up again, especially since it’s getting colder out which means it will get worse,” Padovan said.

Before registering for the spring semester, students should be aware of class expectations and if they would prefer to be 100% remote since their attendance will be required on campus for hybrid courses.