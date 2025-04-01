Montclair State University Chief of Police Kieran Barrett to Retire After 27 Years

Montclair State University’s top police officer is stepping down after twenty seven years.

Kieran Barrett, Montclair State University’s chief of police, has announced his retirement. His last day of duty is slated for June 30.

Barrett first joined the force in August 1998 and ascended to chief in July 2022.

“I think the department is in good shape,” Barrett said. “I think it’s important that we allow for others to lead. I think I had my opportunity, and I think that it has gone well.”

Montclair State president Jonathan Koppell praised Barrett’s almost thirty years of service in a statement.

“Chief Barrett has dedicated nearly three decades to Montclair State University,” Koppell said. “He has helped create a campus environment in which students feel safe, welcome, and supported in their daily lives here on campus. I’m grateful for his leadership and wish him all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his career journey.”

Reflecting on his career, Barrett highlighted the department and university’s evolution since his first day on duty.

“When I started here there was about 12,000 to 13,000 students,” Barrett said. “When I was hired, there were 18 police officers. Since then, we have grown to a university that is now somewhere in the area of 22,000 to 23,000 thousand and we have about 30 police officers [here].”

One official testifying to Barrett’s stewardship is Montclair State University Police Captain Derrick Byrd.

“If I had to sum up his legacy in three words, they would be professionalism, credibility, and honor,” Byrd said. “He didn’t just talk about these values. He lived them every single day; setting an example for all of us and leaving a lasting impact that we will carry forward.”

Montclair State University Police Deputy Chief Timothy Fox also shared how much Barrett meant to the university community.

“His guidance has been instrumental in shaping both my career and the department into what it is today,” Fox said. “His ability to lead with integrity and foster strong relationships within the university community will be greatly missed.”

In an email to the campus community announcing Barrett’s retirement, vice president for student development and campus life Dr. Dawn Soufleris said that a new chief of police is expected to be announced in May.

“A search for the next Associate Vice President/Chief of Police has begun,” Soufleris said. “This process is being chaired by AVP/Dean of Students Margaree Coleman Carter, with a search committee composed of faculty, staff, and students representing all facets of the university community.”

Barrett is already thinking about his post-police career life. He is considering becoming an adjunct professor at another university, teaching either history, child advocacy or justice studies.

On top of that, he may also give police academy instruction concerning domestic violence investigation procedures.

If he were to relive his career, Barrett said he would 100% choose to be a university police chief. He believes the role was his calling.

“I think that it is absolutely essential that you have the right person,” Barrett said. “I’m not suggesting that others couldn’t do it. What I’m saying is that you absolutely have to have somebody who is vested in this university, vested in the students that are here at this university, extremely conscious about how they do that, and I wouldn’t change that for the world.”