Montclair State University Considered As Partner Institution for New Jersey City University

Montclair State University is one of two institutions being considered as a potential partner for New Jersey City University (NJCU), as the Jersey City-based institution has been experiencing financial challenges since 2022.

An article published by NJ.com in January reported that Montclair State and Kean University had been chosen as the final candidates for this partnership. The selected institution will aid NJCU to alleviate its financial burden.

“Montclair [State] was chosen as one of the potential partners because of its record of success serving similar student populations, a history of sound financial management, and geographic proximity,” said Andrew Mees, the assistant vice president of strategic content for Montclair State in an email to The Montclarion.

The New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education told NJCU last June that they have until March 2025 to find a “fiscally sound” university to partner with. Both Montclair State’s and Kean’s proposals will be presented to the NJCU board of trustees by then.

NJCU denied The Montclarion’s request for comment. Mees said that Montclair State’s proposal would preserve NJCU’s Hudson County identity.

“We are not proposing making NJCU a Montclair satellite campus,” Mees said. “Rather, it will be focused on providing an educated workforce that serves Jersey City’s and Hudson County’s needs.”

Mees added that the potential partnership has a goal of improving student success. He said the skill set that contributes to Montclair State’s retention rates, graduate rates, and career outcomes would be used at NJCU to help their students.

Mees said that Montclair State and NJCU share many qualities that, if the universities were partnered, would help NJCU continue its mission in serving their students.

“Both [institutions] are committed to accessibility, affordability, socioeconomic mobility, and holistic student development (academic, personal, and professional), while prioritizing civic engagement,” Mees said. “As Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and majority-minority campuses with significant numbers of Pell-eligible and first-generation students, NJCU and Montclair also serve similar student populations.”

NJCU was established in 1927 as New Jersey State Normal School at Jersey City, beginning as a teachers’ college like Montclair State. The college was given university status in 1998. NJCU declared a financial emergency in 2022 and requested $10 million in aid from the state.

Mees said that if Montclair State is to be chosen as NJCU’s partner institution, the partnership would not impact Montclair State’s fiscal health or its ability to serve its student body.

“[Montclair State University] will not enter into any agreement that will compromise its financial position or hinder its ability to provide the same educational opportunities at a great value to its students,” Mees said.