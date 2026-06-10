Montclair State University Names New Dean of College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Montclair State University announced it has selected the new Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS). The position was previously held on an interim capacity by Dr. Fatma Mili, who currently serves as the university’s interim provost.

Thompson joins the CHSS amid a controversial restructuring program that initially projected completion during the 2026-27 school year.

Thompson has an extensive track record of leadership in higher education. Since 2024, she has served as the Director of the School of Teacher Education at Florida State University. She also previously served in several leadership roles at West Virginia University.

Thompson earned a doctorate in Second Language Studies and a master’s degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Michigan State University.

Interim Provost Fatma Mili commented on Thompson’s new role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Thompson to Montclair State University,” Mili said in a press release. “She comes to us with an impressive track record of transformational and collaborative leadership. She approaches each context with passion and intellectual inquisitiveness. I look forward to working with her as she leads the College and solidifies its standing and impact in the University and the community.”

As the dean of the CHSS, Thompson will oversee the school as it undergoes a complete overhaul of its organizational structure.