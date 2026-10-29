Montclair Students Show Up to Celebrate the 6th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Block Party

Montclair State students showed up to the Student Center Quad to celebrate the anticipated 6th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Block Party. The event was near the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 14th, 2026.

The celebration began at 1:00 p.m and ran all the way through 3:30 p.m despite fears of rain. The event first started with speeches from organizers joined by Sarah Alexandra Rivera, president of the Puerto Rican Student Association.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is important because it is a month dedicated to not just the celebration of Hispanics and Latinos, but also a time to share our struggle,” Rivera said. “To make our voices known, to make sure that everyone knows our history, and to make sure we are not forgotten or erased.”

Rivera goes on to say that this year’s theme is “Unidos Somos Mas,” translating to “Together We Are More”.

The Latin American Student Association was in attendance alongside the Peruvian American Student Association, the Mexican American Student Association, the Ecuadorian American Student Association, the Puerto Rican Student Association, and others.

In the midst of the festivities, various clubs, organizations, and vendors were found engaging with Montclair State students.

Tables hosted by organization members offered fun activities that attendees could participate in. Many gave away stickers with Latin American Flags on them. A few of had ‘spin the wheel’ with different prizes or challenge games. These included trivia of any subject of the organization’s choice.

The most noticeable vendor on campus was the Latina-owned ice cream truck at the center of the Student Center Quad giving away ice cream to customers. For most of the day, the truck was met with a long line of students.

If students stood the ice cream truck for long enough, then they may have been lucky enough to stumble upon a group of students with friendly snakes. As part of the event, students who were brave enough could decide to either hold a small snake in their hands or a big one around their necks.

Participants were seen taking turns holding the snakes each for a few seconds at a time.

Abigail Diaz, President of the Latin American Student Organization, was holding a huge snake ,impressing the onlookers around her.

“It’s very important to keep our struggles, history, and tradition in mind as we move forward,” Diaz said. “Since that’s what the foundation the United States is especially built on.”

Abigail goes on to point out LASO’s contribution to making the block party as welcoming as possible.

“We’ve been very involved,” Diaz claims. “Some of us have been walking around talking to people, others have been taking care of the tables, we’ve been connecting with other students who are not just interested in LASO but in other student organizations as well.”

As the day went on, people were playing games, eating snacks, and dancing together with Latin American songs playing in the background.

The massive turnout of the event prompted the MSU LASO Dance Troupe to come out in full force.

The dance company performed different styles of dances, exciting the growing crowd of spectators in the quad. People took their phones out to record and photograph the dancers with cheers that followed each performance.

Many people were sharing their thoughts to WMSC Radio.

Club members of WMSC were inviting people to voice their thoughts of the 6th Hispanic Heritage Month Block Party to the station’s listeners live on air.

As the block party came to a close, students seemed to have a positive feeling of the event’s success.

Calleigh Jackson, a first-year business administration major,said that she enjoyed what the event had to offer as a Puerto Rican student.

“I talked to a lot of people, I had a lot of fun,” Jackson said. “I liked the energy the dancers brought, and I feel like everyone else really enjoyed it as well.”

“It’s important to celebrate our culture,” she says. “Hispanic Heritage Month is just bringing recognition and culture for Hispanics and recognizing their sacrifices and opportunities that they’ve made.”

As the clubs and vendors packed up and students left, this year’s block party will be remembered as an event that brought a lot of excitement to students celebrating their Hispanic heritage.