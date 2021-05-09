Photo Essay: Montclair State Goes All Out for Earth Day

After a quiet winter on campus, Montclair State University welcomed the warm weather with Earth Week, a weeklong celebration of Earth Day hosted by the Campus Recreation Center.

Students had the opportunity to attend over nine in-person and virtual events throughout the course of Earth Week, culminated by the Earth Day Extravaganza on April 28, hosted by the Montclair Animal Activists.

The Campus Community Garden has been growing for just under four years. Every summer, students and employees are welcome to put their green thumbs to use and volunteer at the garden and combat food insecurity on campus. All extra food is donated to the Red Hawk Pantry and surrounding Montclair food banks.

Founder and coordinator Chris Snyder hopes Earth Week’s opportunity for in-person events brings more awareness to the good that environmental sustainability-focused clubs like the garden club bring to campus, and is optimistic for the turnout this summer.

“It’s really nice that we’ve been able to get some folks out planting this year, even if it is just for a couple of days during Earth Week,” Snyder said. “But now we have a lot new color… I can’t wait to see some of the folks return. It’s going to be a lot less empty this year.”