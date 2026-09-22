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Photo Essay: Student Research Symposium and Celebration 2026

by Jamiel Negron
written by Jamiel Negron

The College of Science and Mathematics (CSAM) held its Student Research Symposium and Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The event began with a research panel discussion, where several CSAM students had the opportunity to present their research projects and answer questions from fellow students and Montclair State University faculty.

Following the panel, students gathered in the atrium of the Center for Environmental and Life Sciences where students presented their research posters. Participants discussed their findings and connected with fellow students and faculty.

New and returning students were also given the chance to explore campus clubs and organizations, allowing them to get more involved on campus and further pursue their academic and personal interest.

Montclair student discussing their research in front of Montclair students and faculty, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Montclair student discussing their research in front of Montclair students and faculty, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Students listen to panelist talk about their research at CSAM, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Students listen to panelist talk about their research at CSAM, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Montclair Student talks about her research in front of student and faculty, Wednesday

Montclair student discusses her research project in front of students and faculty, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Multiple students taking the time to look at research posters from fellow classmates, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Multiple students taking the time to look at research posters from fellow classmates, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Chris Alexis explains his research to Dr. Lora Billings, Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Chris Alexis explains his research to Dr. Lora Billings, Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Tony Li smiles for a photograph after presenting his research to a fellow student, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Tony Li smiles for a photograph after presenting his research to a fellow student, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

The Montclair State Global Medical Brigade talks to a faculty member about the organization, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

The Montclair State Global Medical Brigade talks to a faculty member about the organization, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Dania Aslam presents her research to other students, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Dania Aslam presents her research to other students, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Computing club president talks to a student about the club, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Computing club president talks to a student about the club, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Club organizations lined up at their tables to talk to potential future members, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Club organizations lined up at their tables to talk to potential future members, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Adi Itsekzon-Segal and Jennifer Inamagua present theirs research to fellow students, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Adi Itsekzon-Segal and Jennifer Inamagua present theirs research to fellow students, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

Robotics Club E-Board members posing for a photograph, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

Robotics Club E-Board members posing for a photograph, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

David Martinez presents his research to Rocky the Red Hawk, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.

David Martinez presents his research to Rocky the Red Hawk, Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

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