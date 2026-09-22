Photo Essay: Student Research Symposium and Celebration 2026

The College of Science and Mathematics (CSAM) held its Student Research Symposium and Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The event began with a research panel discussion, where several CSAM students had the opportunity to present their research projects and answer questions from fellow students and Montclair State University faculty.

Following the panel, students gathered in the atrium of the Center for Environmental and Life Sciences where students presented their research posters. Participants discussed their findings and connected with fellow students and faculty.

New and returning students were also given the chance to explore campus clubs and organizations, allowing them to get more involved on campus and further pursue their academic and personal interest.