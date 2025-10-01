President Koppell and Dr. Steve Adubato Discuss Bold Leadership, Media and the Civic Role of Universities at Montclair State

As part of Montclair State’s homecoming festivities on Saturday, Sept. 27, President Jonathan Koppell joined award-winning broadcaster and alumnus Dr. Steve Adubato in a dynamic conversation on bold leadership, the state of American media and the role of universities in preparing students for civic engagement.

Held at noon in Presentation Hall of the College of Communication and Media building, the event drew a diverse crowd of students, professors, alumni and other community members. This was a live taping discussion that will air on Think Tank with Steve Adubato on PBS.

The conversation dealt with a variety of pressing topics such as: the importance of surrounding oneself with different ideologies, the use of artificial intelligence in education, academic freedom, civic responsibility and more.

The discussion began with a conversation on universities’ role in fostering conversation, specifically, the importance of being exposed to people who have differing ideologies than you.

“We’ve separated into bubbles,” said President Koppell.

During the conversation, President Koppell pointed out that the university’s diversity is not just demographically but ideologically as well. He acknowledged that although Montclair State does lean left, there is still a bulk of students who lean towards the other side.

Montclair State’s recent top-10 national ranking for social mobility by U.S News and World Report Best College was highlighted during the discussion. It demonstrates their model for preparing students from all backgrounds to succeed professionally and contribute to public life.

There was a discussion on academic freedom and the institution’s role in not only fostering conversation but also protecting spaces for conversations particularly in an era where political discourse has intensified.

Adubato steered the conversation toward the responsibility of higher education institutions in shaping a more civically engaged populace. Adubato and President Koppell agreed that universities have an urgent role in preparing students for civic engagement, especially in today’s political climate.

In the second half of the conversation, Adubato turned the topic to the use of artificial intelligence in higher education and the role it has in the classroom. President Koppell and Adubato noted that while artificial intelligence is a powerful educational tool, it should be used in a way that does not compromise academic integrity.

President Koppell saw artificial intelligence more than just a tool used by students to cheat. He noted the impact of AI not just in the classroom, but also the future of the world across industries.

“The question is, what will be the nature of jobs,” Koppell asked. “What will be the nature of life? Are we preparing students to deal with that? And that means we have to be utilizing technology and thinking about how it changes what we do in the classroom operationally.”

The hour-long conversation concluded with Adubato asking President Koppell the reason to be optimistic about the future of higher education, media and the country. President Koppell believes students are “not deterred” by what’s going on.

In an interview with The Montclarion, Adubato reflected on the challenges of combating misinformation and disinformation, especially in today’s digital media climate.

“Here’s my view, disinformation, misinformation is found all over an algorithm that connects to us because they think they know who we are and what we want and like,” said Adubato. “I’m about the business, our team is about the business, this conversation is about the business and challenging those preconceived ideas.”