President Koppell Speaks to Campus Community About President Trump’s Executive Orders

Montclair State University President Jonathan Koppell addressed the ongoing executive orders from the Trump administration through a town hall held at Alexander Kasser Theater.

He spoke to the campus community on Feb. 26 about how these orders will affect Montclair State University if enforced. Koppell stated that legally, the administration must comply. This comes after reports that federally funded institutions will be at risk of not receiving further funding if orders are violated.

“We’re going to behave in such a way that our students won’t lose funding,” Koppell said to student media after the town hall. “There is no substitute for the significant financial support that our students receive from the federal government, so we have to ensure that flow is not interrupted, because that would be enormously damaging for our students.”

Koppell shared that review is underway for everything at odds with the recent letter issued from the United States Department of Education within the Office of Civil Rights. The letter highlights the topic of discrimination in schools and other educational entities.

Though there have been existing bans regarding discrimination in educational institutions, Koppell explained how the Trump administration is interpreting those bans to mean that diversity, education and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are discriminatory.

“The essential response [to these changes] is to emphasize what our mission [is], which is to ensure that every student is successful, and to make sure that we provide opportunities that every student can take advantage of,” Koppell said. “We’ve done that in a way that takes note of identity, and don’t think that that’s inconsistent with that mission.”

“The letter from the Department of Education finds fault with that approach and concludes that anything that takes into account identity in the definition of a program is discriminatory,” Koppell continued. “We don’t agree, but we also recognize the need to be in compliance, and so we believe we can design our programs to fulfill our mission without running afoul of that directive.”

Koppell expressed his desire to continue serving the core message of Montclair State; creating an environment that is welcoming and accessible to everyone, including groups that are being targeted by the federal administration’s actions.

“I think this is a community where they’re valued,” Koppell said. “I think this is a community where they’re seen. I think this is a community where we embrace them as equal members of the Montclair State University family, and we are not running away from our commitment to those students, just as we are not running away from our commitment to any other students.”

This message resonated with students such as Cristal Fuentes, a senior business administration student.

“It’s definitely scary times we’re facing at the moment,” Fuentes said. “I’m glad that they did this to give us some type of reassurance.”

Students were left with wanting more answers after the town hall, due to the rapid change brought by the federal administration’s actions.

“It seemed like some of the answers to the questions that [Koppell] had were a bit vague, but I also kind of understand why,” said Matthew Marino, a sophomore computer science student. “There’s so much that’s been changing the past couple of weeks, and we really don’t have a solid answer to some of these things.”

Fuentes also shared that sentiment.

“I do think it was a little vague, but obviously, as President [Koppell] said, times are changing, so it’s kind of hard to give full statements at the moment,” Fuentes said.

Koppell noted that the University will continue to honor its legal obligations as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and Predominately Black Institution (PBI). Though, he is concerned about achieving this mission without any inconsistencies from Trump’s orders.

He suggested that the campus community take ownership of defining the University and what they do. He also noted taking responsibility, making sure that human talent, energy and creativity is not wasted.

A main resource he provided to those seeking support was the Dean of Students Office, who will provide the correct contact information for those inquiring. He continued listing other on-campus resources, such as Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Office of Student Belonging and the University Police Department (UPD).