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Pride & Unity on Display: Hispanic Heritage Month Flag Raising

by Madison Clemente
written by Madison Clemente

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, honoring the contributions that Hispanic and Latino people have made to American society and global society.

At Montclair State University, students, faculty and administrators gathered outside Cole Hall on Sept. 16 to join the Office for Hispanic Initiatives and various student organizations in a processional to commence the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at Montclair State.

Students preparing to march towards the Student Center displaying their flag, Wednesday, Sept.16, 2026.

Students preparing to march towards the Student Center displaying their flag, Wednesday, Sep.16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion


As the group walked to the Student Center Flagpoles, joy and unity were on display, as participants sang and danced to their favorite songs, all while representing their culture.

Students and staff members making their way towards the Student Center displaying their flags, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.

Students and staff members making their way towards the Student Center displaying their flags, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

A ceremony followed with speeches from campus officials, state officials and student leaders representing several student organizations.

The Latin American Student Organization (LASO), Mexican-American Student Organization (MASA), Dominican Student Organization (DSO), Puerto Rican Student Organization (PRSO) and others were in attendance at the event.

Montclair State President, Jonathan Koppell, proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Month during the flag-raising ceremony and spoke about the university’s role as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).

President Jonathan Koppell posing for a photograph after hispanic heritage month flag raising ceremony, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.

President Jonathan Koppell posing for a photograph after hispanic heritage month flag raising ceremony, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

“We are looking for more opportunities to take advantage of the talent and the assets that we have,” Koppell said. “That’s what it means to develop excellence as an HSI, not to view it as something that happens to be an attribute to the university or that you cater to a population that has particular needs or demands, but to flip that around and say, ‘What can we do as an HSI that embraces excellence that other institutions are simply not capable of?”

Koppell then introduced Silvia Catalan-Culnan, a senior advocacy aide to Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who spoke about the importance of community and building relationships.

Silvia Catalan-Culnan presents President Jonathan Koppell with a Proclamation from Governor Sherrill, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.

Silvia Catalan-Culnan presents President Jonathan Koppell with a proclamation from Governor Sherrill, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion


“You are part of our culture, you are part of our history,” Catalan-Culnan said. “Let’s see how we can meet one another, let’s see how we can share resources with one another, let’s see how we can build relationships with one another […] we have done amazing things.”

Leaders from student organizations, LASO president Abigail Diaz, also spoke during the ceremony.

LASO President, Abigail Diaz, addressing crowd at flag raising ceremony, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.

LASO President, Abigail Diaz, addressing attendees at flag raising ceremony, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

“This place on campus allows allows all students to understand that they are not alone,” Diaz said. “There will always be a community that has their back.”

Mateo Llano, junior public health major, shared a story about how when he chose to pursue higher education, it was not just a choice he made for himself, but also a choice he made for his parents as well.

Mateo Llano posing for a photograph after hispanic heritage month flag raising ceremony, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.

Mateo Llano posing for a photograph after hispanic heritage month flag raising ceremony, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

“I had a choice,” Llano said. “Walk in not knowing a single person, or not go [to Montclair State University] at all. Unity isn’t something we inherited, it’s something we choose to build.”

Sophomore music education major, Isabella Cruz, shared that she chose to attend the event to support the community. Cruz further explained why events like these are impactful to her and other students alike.

Isabela Cruz poses for a photograph with a Cuban and Puerto Rican flag, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.

Isabela Cruz poses for a photograph with a Cuban and Puerto Rican flag, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion

“It’s really special to me because in my previous schools, there’s not really celebrations like this,” Cruz said. “To be on a campus like this that has spaces for students like this, it’s really impactful.”

This year’s theme, “Together, We Are More,” highlights the incredible joy and unity events taking place at Montclair State throughout the month.

Flag Ceremony attendees posing for a photograph while displaying their flags, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.

Flag Ceremony attendees posing for a photograph while displaying their flags, Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2026.
Jamiel Negron | The Montclarion


The month’s events will conclude with the sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Block Party on Oct. 14.

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