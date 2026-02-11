Repairs Ongoing in Dinallo Hall After Pipe Burst, Cold Water Restored

Cold water in Whitman Hall has been restored, with hot water remaining unavailable, according to university officials on Sunday. Residence Life shared that sinks, showers and toilets are safe to use in Whitman and Parker Halls.

According to a Feb. 8 email from the Residence Life office sent to Dinallo Heights residents, there has been limited water damage to student rooms. The building’s lounge was affected, and Basilone and Einstein Halls were not impacted by the pipe burst.

The laundry room remains unavailable, but Bohn and Blanton Halls’ facilities are available for residents to use, with showers being available for use in the Campus Recreation Center, Bohn Hall and Stone Hall.

The University and The Heights Facilities Team are in regular communication as repairs continue.

“We understand the inconvenience that this has caused and appreciate your understanding and patience,” said Residence Life in a Feb. 8 email. “We will continue with updates and will be in communication with the next steps tomorrow, Feb. 9, 2026.”

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Montclair State University’s residence hall, Dinallo Heights, faced a late-night pipe burst in Parker and Whitman Halls.