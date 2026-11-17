Montclair State University’s Institute for Research on Youth Thriving and Evaluation (RYTE) received a $257,000 grant to study the character development of students enrolled at AI-integrated middle schools.

The study examines students at alpha schools, a school system that incorporates AI into its daily learning model, with several schools across the United States.

There are two types of surveys to examine students’ experiences, a larger, more in-depth questionnaire given a few times across the school year, and a shorter survey that can pop up during specific moments of a singular school day.

Anglin Thevaraja, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate and research fellow at RYTE, commented on how the grant represents a trend in higher education.

“I think education is going to continue moving towards AI,” Thevaraja said, “whether we like it or not.”

These schools have “guides” rather than teachers, students’ work is done at their own pace on a laptop, where it is then graded and students receive feedback generated by AI on what they can improve.

Additionally, lessons are more tailored to the students themselves. If a student regularly struggles more in math, the system will recalibrate to better support the student’s needs.

“When we think of AI right now, immediately someone’s head will go to ChatGPT,” Thevaraja said. “When we talk about AI in this setting of alpha schools, that’s not the type of AI we’re talking about.”

According to RYTE’s page on Inside Montclair, an avenue of their research focuses on positive youth development. Thevaraja expressed how RYTE doesn’t characterize development as negative, but searches for areas that need more support.

“We don’t think of [any character development] as negative or bad,” Thevaraja said. “The worst end of what we could see is [a situation where a child] can’t be kind to anyone during [school activities]. They can’t be open… Those are the negative ends of what you could see on the survey.”

Michael Scalise, a film and television major, described his experiences using AI as a student.

“I don’t ever let AI do my work for me, it’s more like an organization tool” Scalise said, “For example, if I did an interview, I’ll use it to quickly find good soundbites within the transcript”

English major Percy Susser expressed doubts about creativity when academic feedback is given by a machine.

“Kids need to learn how to think and create on their own,” Susser said. “AI takes away from that.”

As AI continues to become more integrated into education, the study aims to provide a better understanding of how these learning environments may influence students well-being, rather than just their learning.