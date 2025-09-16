Resilience and Strength of the Hispanic Heritage Month Flag Raising

The Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Flag Raising, hosted by the Office for Hispanic Initiatives, celebrated the accomplishments of the Latinx community at Montclair State University.

The Latin American Student Organization (LASO), Mexican American Student Association (MASA), Dominican Student Organization (DSO), Peruvian American Student Organization (PASO), and Puerto Rican Student Organization (PRSO), Latinx Caucus, the Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA) and Latinx Greek organizations were present at the event.

The procession began at Susan A. Cole Hall heading toward the Student Center flagpoles. Students, faculty and staff made their way carrying flags, singing and dancing.

Once at the flagpoles, speeches were delivered by Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell, MASA president Jonas Cruz-Morales, LASO president Kiara Maysonett, DSO president Shairy Mejia, New Jersey assemblywoman Carmen Morales and assemblywoman Alixon Collazos-Gill.

Cruz-Morales discussed being a child of immigrant parents and how it led him to where he is today.

“My mother instilled in me, very young, where I was, where I came from,” Cruz-Morales shared. “In honoring the past, we recognize a generation of people, immigrants who carried their culture and traditions.”

Maysonett talked about her experience as a first generation college student, reflecting on her identity struggles and how LASO helped her find her identity as a Puerto-Rican American.

“This organization gave me back something I didn’t even realize I was missing…” Maysonett said, “…acceptance of myself.”

Assemblywoman Collazos-Gill, the first and only Dominican woman in the New Jersey General Assembly, emphasized the importance of her counselors and teachers on her journey emigrating from Colombia to America when she was 14-years-old.

“There were people who believed I had something to give, that I needed that extra push,” Collazos-Gill shared. “I am standing here extremely proud to be serving the legislature but equally important being Latina and Colombian.”

President Koppell ended the remarks on a note of strength.

“Montclair State University derives much of its strength from the influences of many cultures and races,” Koppell said. “Now [Montclair State] takes the time to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month.”

Koppell continued by emphasizing Montclair State’s commitment to honoring Hispanic/Latinx Heritage month.

“We recognize the unique richness and vitality of this diverse culture,” Koppell said. “Those of Latin American and Spanish ancestry who have had a profound and positive influence on our country and have made numerous contributions to our society.”

This year’s theme, “Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” will be celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month with events from September 15 to October 15, ending with the 5th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Block Party. More information can be found on engage.