Students Curious of the Red Hawk Diner’s Status

The Red Hawk Diner has been closed since the start of the fall 2024 semester due to financial troubles, according to Montclair State’s director of dining services.

Since the start of the semester, students have been left wondering about the diner’s status. After previously being open every day in the spring, there has been no communication about to students about the iconic campus landmark.

Brian Conway, Montclair State’s director of dining services, made it clear that despite surviving the pandemic, the days of the diner running into issues are not over.

“While the diner holds a nostalgic place in people’s hearts at Montclair [State], it just was not a very successful business operation,” Conway said. “We believe that the resources would be best used elsewhere on campus.”

Since opening over a decade ago, the diner has had its ups and downs over the years, including a two year hiatus following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roger Batraki, a graduate student working toward his masters in clinical mental health counseling, did not know of the closure.

“I didn’t know it [was closed] actually,” Batraki said.

Despite this, students such as Madison Giblin, a freshman education major, are looking for a chance to experience it even once.

“I’ve seen it touring here when I was still in high school and was like ‘Oh my god I want to try it,’ so I want to try it at least once.” Giblin said.

Conway still holds out hope for the Red Hawk Diner. “I love the diner,” Conway said. “I am currently exhausting my brain on ways that we can possibly open the diner in order to make it a successful operation.”