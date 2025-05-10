The Search Continues: UPD Chief Race Narrowed Down to Three

The next police chief is close to being selected at the Montclair State University Police Department.

As of May 2, the list of police chief candidates has been narrowed down to three: Collin Congleton, acting Jersey City police captain; Ralph Danna, a recently retired Passaic police captain, and Timothy Fox the university police deputy chief.

The new police chief will succeed Kieran Barrett, who is set to retire on Aug. 31.

Congleton, Danna and Fox were selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants by a police chief candidate search committee, led by university Dean of Students, Dr. Margaree Coleman-Carter.

According to Meghan Aitken, who serves on the committee as well as executive assistant to Dr. Dawn Meza Soufleri, vice president for student development and campus life, the committee is to recommend a finalist to Soufleris, later this month.

The final decision will be made pending feedback from the university president, Dr. Jonathan Koppell and further background checks on the recommended candidate.

Congleton, Danna, and Fox were each featured at separate three-hour-long public meetings in the Student Center.

Congleton spoke on April 29, followed by Danna on May 1 and Fox on May 2. All three sessions drew little attendance from the campus community.

At each session, Aitken read student-submitted questions from her laptop regarding university law enforcement.

Aitken was joined by two university officials, Patti Flatley, university police business administrative assistant, and Tory Elisca, assistant director of residence life. Both asked questions to the candidates but are not on the selection panel, according to Aitken.

In addition, some questions came from the scant audience at all three hearings.

A wide range of police issues were raised at the three conferences for each police chief aspirant. The subjects ranged from reducing pedestrian accidents, to building campus community trust to police response to mental health calls.

Other topics included maintaining police professionalism, using foot and scooter patrols to bolster public safety and rapport and welcoming individuals who feel marginalized.

Each candidate was asked about why they believe they are suited for the role of university police chief.

Congleton pointed to his experience as a Jersey City police officer, who deals with the city’s ethnically varied population. He said that experience would facilitate serving Montclair State’s diverse campus population.

“You have to really be able to adapt to very different communities that have different needs,” Congleton explained, “and where your approach to those issues and needs has to adapt, based on different cultural expectations.”

Danna said, if chosen police chief, he would boost the campus community’s confidence in the university police by seeking accreditation, a review process where a law enforcement agency shows compliance with national and state standards for police operations.

“What I would really like to do is make the police department accredited as a campus law enforcement agency,” Danna said. “I think that would be phenomenal to do that. I understand that the university is going in that direction, taking steps.”

Fox said, if named police chief, he would continue Chief Barrett’s efficient stewardship of the university police. Fox said, as chief, he would be innovation-minded.

“I want to see us being able to be carrying on some of the new things we are looking to do,” Fox stated in regards to police escorts for psychological counselors on mental health calls. “Specifically, whether it is the behavioral threat assessment program, whether it’s the wellness program we are doing with our officers, whether it is the arrive together program.”

Following the May 2 session, Michael Lombardi, a junior psychology major, said he found it surprising to see few collegiates in the gallery.

He noted that choosing a university police chief is a serious responsibility that merits consideration from the campus community.

“I feel like more students should have been here, but it’s good we’re here, because more people are involved,” Lombardi said. “It’s good to see this. It really is.”