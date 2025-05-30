Timothy Fox of Montclair State University Police Department Promoted to Chief of Police

Former captain and deputy chief, Timothy Fox, has been promoted to chief of police by Montclair State University. The university announced May 16 via email to Montclair State students and faculty, Timothy Fox was proclaimed chief of police, succeeding Kieran Barrett, who served the position for almost two years.

This decision came after a succession of interviews conducted by the university’s top administrators and open forum sessions, allowing students and faculty to speak directly to the candidates for chief of police.

In the open forum, called “Help Pick Our Next Chief of Police,” campus stakeholders had the opportunity to ask the candidates questions regarding the Montclair State campus, safety and what their priorities are as chief of police.

Fox’s competition for chief of police was Collin Congleton, an acting Jersey City police captain, and Ralph Danna, a recently retired Passaic police captain. Each candidate had their own separate forum which was attended by the campus community.

Fox was made aware he got the position on May 9, through Dr. Dawn Soufleris, the vice president of Student Development and Campus Life. Fox shares his reaction upon receiving the news.

“It was a moment of immense pride,” Fox said. “Serving this community is not only meaningful but also deeply personal. Having dedicated over two decades to [Montclair State] as a police officer and also being part of this community as a student and employee for almost 30 years, it was incredibly rewarding to be entrusted with this leadership role.”

Fox’s time as Deputy Chief was short-lived, as he ended up holding the position for only two months. Kieran Barrett’s unforeseen retirement gave Fox an opportunity to work in a higher position in a community he and his family have close ties with. Fox has worked at Montclair State’s UPD for 21 years, starting off as a dispatcher.

Fox’s top priority as chief of police is making sure that the university police department is “deeply connected” to the community. Community safety, as well as fostering trust is another key inactive that Fox will be actively prioritizing during his tenure.

Building community trust is something that resonates with Fox. He explains his plans on maintaining the Montclair State community and police relations.

“I’ve always said it starts with visibility, accountability, and communication,” Fox said. “I plan to be present across campus, to listen closely to students, faculty, and staff, and to maintain a proactive approach to community policing.”

This proactivity on campus is a priority of the department’s new leadership.

“Our team will continue to participate in outreach events, partner with student organizations, and provide opportunities for dialogue and feedback,” Fox said. “Policing on a university campus is a partnership, and we’re committed to making that relationship stronger than ever.”

Currently, Montclair State’s UPD is still searching for a new deputy chief to fill the vacancy opened by Fox. There are no details provided yet, but the search for a new Deputy Chief still continues.