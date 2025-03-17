Timothy Fox of the University Police Department Promoted to Deputy Chief

Timothy Fox has been promoted to deputy chief of the Montclair State University Police Department (UPD), advancing from his previous position as an operation captain.

He now works alongside the chief of police, Kieran Barrett, to enhance campus safety and oversee various positions within the department.

Fox expressed his gratitude for Barrett and his own commitment to the deputy chief position.

“Chief Barrett has demonstrated over his 27 year career a dedication to ethical leadership and mentored many of the emerging leaders in our agency,” Fox said. “As deputy chief, I am committed to ensuring students thrive in a safe, supportive and engaging environment.”

As deputy chief, Fox has been tasked with overseeing the captains of the police department, Investigative Divisions and the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) by managing the internal affairs. Fox also collaborates with student organizations and university divisions to strengthen and improve safety on campus.

Although expressing not having a strong opinion on the matter, Noah Ramadan, a graduate student studying molecular biology, shares thoughts on Fox’s promotion.

“When it comes to the campus police I haven’t had any negative interactions,” Ramadan said. “If it was a promotion based on his merit and his continued service to the community, awesome. I wish all the best for him and I hope that his promotion will help to ensure the safety and excellence the campus provides.”

Fox has served multiple roles in the Montclair State police department for what has now been 21 years, exemplifying his versatility and veteran experience.

He initially started off as a dispatcher. A year later after beginning his police journey, Fox became a patrol officer in 2005. Then in 2007, he became a detective and a detective sergeant in 2010.

After five years working as a detective sergeant, he was then promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and later became Captain in 2021.

Gabriel Marano, a senior visual arts major, commented on the news.

“After hearing all the background information, honestly short and simple, good for him,” Marano said. “He really earned the position after being here for so long and being integrated [with] the community and everything.”

Fox expresses deep pride in the new position, as well as his close ties to the Montclair State community.

“I feel incredibly proud and humbled to reach this milestone as deputy chief,” Fox said. “I attended high school in Montclair and earned my bachelor’s degree from Montclair State University. This institution and community is an extension of my family, and it’s an honor to continue serving and leading in a place that has been such a significant part of my life.”

Fox’s swearing-in ceremony is still pending, and there are plans for an even bigger event celebrating the promotions of all officers and the newcomers of the department.