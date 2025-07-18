Timothy Fox Sworn In as New Chief of Police at Montclair State University

At the swearing-in ceremony on July 15 in Memorial Auditorium, Timothy Fox was promoted to chief of police of the Montclair State University Police Department (UPD). Fox will be succeeding former chief, Kieran Barrett, who retired after 27 years at Montclair State.

Fox has worked for Montclair State UPD for over 20 years, serving as a dispatcher, Deputy Chief and now Chief of Police and Associate Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life.

The ceremony was led by Dr. Dawn Soufleris, Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life. Dr. Soufleris was joined by former Associate Vice President and University Police Chief Kieran Barrett, former president Dr. Susan A. Cole and Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell.

The presentation began with colors by the Montclair State University Honor Guard, accompanied by the Essex County Police and Fire Emerald Society pipe band. Father James Chern, chaplain and director of the Newman Catholic Center, delivered an invocation, blessing Chief Fox’s family and loved ones and requesting protection and peace for the Montclair State community.

Next, former chief Barrett made remarks of his time as chief and the importance of family support for Chief Fox, sharing personal stories about the demands of the job. Barrett highlighted the significance of teamwork and reliance on the University Police Department and called for captains Janine Brychta, Derrick Byrd and Detective Captain Michelle Ciecwisz to join the stage for a presentation to Chief Fox.

“Rely on your team, because they are the strength that you need,” said Barrett. “You cannot do it all yourself.”

Former Montclair State President Dr. Susan A. Cole joined the stage highlighting Chief Fox’s journey in the UPD, emphasizing his dedication, professional education and mentorship skills. She expressed confidence in Chief Fox’s ability to lead the department and continue the legacy of his predecessors.

Dr. Soufleris followed Dr. Cole, highlighting Fox’s leadership in university protests responses and First Amendment compliance efforts. Chief Fox was also recognized for developing and implementing the crossing guard program and a university police internship program.

“Over the past 18 months, Tim has led our university’s protest response First Amendment compliance efforts with the perfect blend of professionalism, empathy and clarity, always ensuring that student expression is protected and community safety is preserved,” said Dr. Soufleris.

Dr. Soulferis then introduced President Koppell to speak a few words and administer the oath of office. Koppell focused on Chief Fox’s unique understanding of the student experience and his ability to connect with the community. He also emphasized the distinctiveness of university policing, which includes protecting, serving, nurturing and educating the community.

The ceremony ended with Chief Fox being joined by his family on stage to take the oath of office, pledging to uphold the highest ethical standards and serve in the best interests of the Montclair State community. Fox then took the stage and expressed gratitude for his family and mentors as well as reflecting on his path and the people who supported his journey.

Fox spoke about his commitment to the university community.

“Today, as your chief, I take this oath, not just as an officer, but as a lifelong member of Montclair State University,” Fox said. “The path ahead isn’t mine to walk alone. It’s one we’re going to walk together, shoulder to shoulder with our partners, our students and our community.”