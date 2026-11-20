Montclair State University’s Advocacy and Outreach in the Office of Student Belonging hosted a flag raising on Nov. 16 to commemorate Transgender Awareness Week, celebrated from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, concluding on Nov. 20 with Transgender Day of Remembrance.

This year’s theme was “Returning to Community: Reclaiming Grief and Joy as Group Experiences and Collective Journeys.” The event featured multiple speakers, including students, alumni, faculty and community members.

Adela Caceres, director of the advocacy and outreach office welcomed those in attendance.

“This week is an opportunity to honor the lived experiences of transgender and non-binary people in our community,” Caceres said. ”It is also a time to acknowledge the challenges, the losses and the grief that so many continue to carry, particularly as we approach transgender day of remembrance.”

Caceres highlighted the university’s commitment to supporting its transgender and non-binary community.

“We are here for you” Caceres said. “We will continue to stand in solidarity with you, support you and work towards a campus where you feel seen, respected, valued, and affirmed.”

Jamie Yermish, a senior jurisprudence and law major shared his experience studying abroad in Norway changed his perspective since coming out as transgender.

”Trans people and trans communities exist all over the world,” Yermish said. “Transgender identity is so much broader and bigger than I thought when I first came out,” Yermish said. “We are not alone. We exist here, we live everywhere, and we’ve existed across cultures and across time. Community spaces are valuable. We need space for us, and if we don’t find it, we have to make it.”

Scout Maguire, a Montclair State alumni and co-founder of the university’s Queer Employee Network shared the importance of finding joy amid struggles and challenge posed by the federal government.

“It is our responsibility to ourselves, each other, and in memory of those who aren’t here today, to be ourselves as loudly as possible, to take up space, to be unapologetic, and to not allow our distance to be told of a tragedy,” Maguire said. “It’s a story about finding joy and deciding to never let it go.”

Damien Allen Lopez, director of Trans Resiliency at Garden State Equality and Montclair State alumni, discussed the history of Trans Awareness Week and its importance.

“The rhetoric that trans media is facing is nothing new and nothing isolated,” Lopez said. “We’ve seen similar rhetoric against the gay community for years, heightening during the HIV crisis in the late 1980s, and for 15 years into the 1990s and even still today.”

The week was created to honor fallen transgender people amidst misgendering from the media and transphobia.

Lopez explained it began in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith organized a candlelight vigil in San Francisco and Boston to memorialize Rita Hester, a black transgender woman who was brutally murdered in her Boston apartment in 1998.

“With repeated patterns, the tactics, and rhetoric that have attacked our community for years,” Lopez said. “We need to speak up and act up the way we know how to. Trans folks cannot endure this alone.”

J’Adore Jackson-Swoope, the first transgender woman in Daughta Speaks, the university’s premier Black LGBTQIA+ Alliance, discussed the importance of recognizing transgender people and their accomplishments during this week.

“We are celebrating people behind that identity,” Jackson-Swoope said. “The people who have struggled, the people who are still figuring it out, and the people who are finding the confidence, and the people that are learning that you deserve to be happy every day.”

Jackson-Swoope encouraged attendees to embrace their identities, celebrate personal growth and recognize their own worth.

“Stay in your own lane, dance in the rain, and most importantly, don’t forget to enjoy the person that you’re becoming right now,” Jackson-Swoope said. “You are worthy to be celebrated and love yourself.”

Jaii Freeman, the student government association director of social Justice and diversity, shared his appreciation for the transgender community at Montclair State.

“I want to encourage us all to take a page and the beautiful book that our transgender brothers and sisters are still writing,” Freeman said. “Let’s promise to be ourselves in totality. Show up for community and leave this place better than we found it.”

The ceremony concluded with remarks from Interim Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life Margaree Coleman-Carter. She shared a statement on behalf of herself and President Koppell.

“Montclair State University is committed to the continuing employment of campus clients, safety, and security for all campus members within a community free of discrimination, bullying, or harassment, and intolerance, ” Coleman-Carter said. “Whereas open and honest understanding about gender, gender, identity, and gender expression will enhance the educational, professional, and personal experience of all skills, faculties, staff, of this vibrant campus community.”

After the flag was raised, guests were welcomed into the advocacy and outreach office for a reception with a communal grief space and an interactive display symbolizing joy and unity.