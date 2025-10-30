Wall Street Journal Ranks Montclair State the Number 1 Public Institution in New Jersey

Montclair State University was named in the recent Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings for 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. as a top public institution in New Jersey.

Each year, the Wall Street Journal collaborates with research partners College Pulse and Statista to rank the 584 eligible universities in the country based on student outcomes, learning environment and diversity. The weight each component is given in the ranking is indicated as a percentage.

Ranking number two overall in the state, following Princeton University, Montclair State was recognized as the number one public institution in New Jersey. Placing 67th among institutions nationwide, with an overall score of 79.

Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life, Dr. Dawn Meza Soufleris spoke on how these rankings reflect the student experience at Montclair State.

“Montclair [State] students are having a meaningful, connected experience, one that goes beyond the classroom,” Dr. Soufleris said. “Our students are involved, they care about each other and they take pride in being Red Hawks. Whether it’s joining an organization, volunteering, mentoring, playing sports or just showing up for one another, there’s a real sense of belonging here.”

Dr. Soufleris shared what this recognition means for the Montclair State community.

“This recognition really shines a light on what we already know,” Dr. Soufleris said. “Montclair [State] is a university where people feel they belong, where opportunities are created for everyone and where care and connection are part of the culture. It’s great to see that recognized on a national level.”

Thomas Chin, freshman music major, explained how the ranking serves as a symbol of recognition for Montclair State instead of a change.

“Honestly, I don’t see much change happening,” Chin said. “Just the recognition and just knowing that students are in probably one of the best universities that they can be in for the point they’re at. I think it’s just more gratitude and understanding where they are.”

Freshman communication and media studies major Micah Moore shared how the rankings give students a sense of pride.

“Personally, I think that that’s awesome that [the] college that I go to is ranked number one,” said Moore. “This would benefit [students] because they would get to say that they’re on the number one [public] campus in New Jersey.”

Dr. Soufleris emphasized on how the accolade correlates to Montclair State’s broader goals for student development and campus life.

“It aligns perfectly with our divisional mission,” Dr. Soufleris said. “Everything we do in student development and campus life is about helping students find their place: academically, socially and personally.”

Highlighting every student’s goal to feel seen, valued and supported, Dr. Soufleris shared how this recognition speaks on the way Montclair State makes an impact by building community, fostering belonging and encouraging engagement.

“When students feel like they matter and are part of something bigger than themselves, success naturally follows,” Dr. Soufleris said.

Dr. Soufleris hopes this recognition inspires students to get even more involved and to keep building the inclusive, caring community that makes Montclair State stand out.

“Rankings come and go, but the sense of belonging and pride we share here is what truly defines us.”