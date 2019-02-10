Winter Thaw Makes Early Arrival to Campus

Montclair State University reached a high temperature of 68 degrees on Tuesday afternoon following a polar vortex just days before. Students can be seen taking the opportunity to soak up the sun all around campus.
Photo Essay by Olivia Kearns
From left to right: Sophomore biology major Alex Carlucci, junior television and digital media major Mandonnah Mahallati and junior family science and human development major Frankie Racioppi chat on the steps of the Student Center.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Senior justice studies major Nick Brennan (left) and senior business management major Vin Verdiucci (right) sit in the Student Center Quad while Verdiucci plays guitar.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Freshman animation and illustration major Marley Goudie hangs out with friends behind the Center for Environmental and Life Sciences building.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Freshman television and digital media major Louis Biondolillo works on his laptop outside of Stone Hall.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Junior visual arts major with a concentration in drawing Maya Idrovo sits outside of Blanton Hall with her dog Reeses.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Junior visual arts major with a concentration in drawing Maya Idrovo waves as she sits outside of Blanton Hall with her dog Reeses.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion