“And How Do You Fix a World Like This?”: An Open Call for Inclusive Casting In Theater

Illustration by Amani Bowie

For three days in July, there were lines for an off-Broadway audition that wrapped entirely around a New York City block.

It went absolutely viral in the theater world, with countless videos emerging featuring hundreds of young actors waiting hours on the sidewalk just for a fleeting shot in front of a creative team. Tiktok and Instagram showed how young performers began as early as 4:00 a.m. doing vocal warmups and dance stretches on the concrete while saving their spots. Over 2,500 performers showed up for the open call of the upcoming revival of “Spring Awakening”.

At the same time, watching the videos of hopeful actors waiting in line also made me think about some topics surrounding this production.

This is an industry where casting usually takes place behind closed doors and is strictly limited to those with agents. An open call like this is a rarity and so it exposes an uncomfortable truth about theater today: there is an enormous amount of fresh talent out there from all kinds of backgrounds, but not many accessible pathways for anyone to actually be seen.

Open calls are criticized by those experienced in the industry as “performative marketing”, stunts and tactics designed to get people talking about the production rather than genuine opportunities for casting. If we look closely at the final casting, it reveals a more complex reality about how the industry actually works.

The standard casting process relies heavily on an internal network of elite agencies and the protocols of the Actors’ Equity Association, which usually shuts out unrepresented and non-equity talent who get no chance to even step into an audition room. It makes amazing opportunities for exposure and potential breakthrough roles exclusive to those privileged to have such scaffolds.

Out of the over 2,500 performers seen during the open call, the production team ultimately selected only two of them: Antonio Porciello, who will play Hänschen, and Jack Bateman (deferring his freshman year at Montclair State University!), who will play Georg. Though the selection of these two actors is undoubtedly a life-changing break for two unrepresented actors, white men being selected proves that open calls aren’t a magical solution for inclusivity within the industry.

The real feat of the production happened when the creative team mixed fresh faces and talent with an intentional multi-racial vision for the ensemble. The resulting cast was strikingly diverse with Tyler Jordan Wesley as Melchior, Amalia Yoo as Ilse, Ryo Kamibayashi as Mortiz, Jada Simone Clark as Thea, Nando Morland as Otto, and Khadija Sankoh as Martha. Seeing these immensely-talented actors of color take part in a major NYC revival of this show is a huge deal because who we put on stage completely changes how the story resonates with the audience.

Director Danya Taymor, who is celebrated for her direction of “The Outsiders” and expertise in displaying teen angst, deliberately put together an ensemble where the racial diversity of the cast actually recontextualizes the original story of “Spring Awakening”.

When an actor like Tyler Jordan Wesley — a black man — takes on the role of Melchior, it completely changes the meaning of the character’s rebellion against his oppressive and conservative community. The societal punishment he faces in the show mirrors harsh systemic structures that the audience can recognize in the real world.

“Traditional” musical theater fans might argue that because Spring Awakening is set in late 19th-century Germany, the cast should look a certain way for the sake of historical accuracy.

That argument completely misses the entire point of what Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater have created: “Spring Awakening” has never been a boring period piece or history lesson about Victorian teenagers. It is a story about the messy and terrifying reality that is growing up, our battles with emerging sexuality and an oppressive adult world that refuses to hear us.

These deep-rooted experiences will never be exclusive to a singular time period, location. Or ethnicity for that matter.

While a few days of open auditions cannot dismantle the structure of an industry that still caters to the privileged, the diversity of the final cast highlights one important truth: theater cannot survive as an art form if the stage remains a monolith.

I personally find it admirable that talented actors from many backgrounds were considered for this cast to enhance the show’s overall messages. By breaking away from historical accuracy, the production proves how the classical text’s themes come to life when the stage truly reflects the world outside of the theater doors.

All of the emotions surrounding growing up — the anger, the confusion, the anxiety — belong to every adolescent, regardless of their background. When a cast like this takes on these iconic roles, it cannot be reduced to just a creative choice or meeting a diversity quota.

It is a necessity. It gives the show a new intersectional twist that can heavily resonate with a modern audience. The power of theater only reaches its full potential when everyone’s experience shines on stage.