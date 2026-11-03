Blue Tidings For November Election Season

Illustration by Cassandra Michalakis

You see, the November mid-term House and Senate races nationwide present a special opportunity to rein in President Donald Trump.

On Nov. 3, all 435 Congressional seats and 33 Senate positions will be up for grabs (Earthjustice 2026). The Democrats only need a net gain of three House representatives and four senators to break Republican control (NBC News). Do you know what this means? The opportunity is finally around the corner to stump the Trump administration’s carte blanche by revanche.

For me, I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am tired of Trump treating the executive branch as a trump card (this pun intended). His presidency has brought us unprecedented presidential behavior, or should I say, misbehavior. There have been tariff wars, the war in Iran, weaponizing ICE, executive orders, tough guy trade negotiations, and ganging up on Greenland. This is to say nothing of his characteristically hostile and insulting language.

Given this, it is hardly astonishing that Trump’s popularity has plummeted. Currently, his approval rating is 39%. (NBC News, President Donald Trump’s Approval Rating: Latest Polls). That makes me want to shout 40 times to vote Democrat for Congress. That’s because I can’t tolerate another 41 seconds of the Trump regime. And I can probably find 42 people who feel that way 43 times over.

I believe that Trump has forgotten the meaning of democracy. That word denotes rule by the people (Britannica). Trump’s idea of government seems to me like rule minus the people. Sure, Trump trumpets his “Make America Great Again” slogan to look like a crusader. In reality, he is more like Darth Vader. If he doesn’t get in his way, he won’t just be a good neighbor. His tongue will cut you to pieces like a lightsaber. Trump is the kind of leader who prizes being contentious over consensus. And I think that is harmful to domestic and international politics.

Winston Churchill was quoted as saying, “Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time,” (Richard M. Longworth, Hillsdale College Churchill). Well, something tells me if Churchill saw the Trump administration in operation, he hands down would say that’s the bloody worst form of government. And Trump has generated plenty of bad blood to earn that assessment!

That is why I am urging everyone to go to the polls on November third and vote Democrat for the House of Representatives and Senate. This exhortation isn’t just for a blue tide in Capitol Hall. It’s for getting the ability to keep Trump’s executive branch in check to prevent it from checkmating democracy any further.