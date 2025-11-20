Hamiton: The Revolutionary Musical

Illustration by Sarai Richards

You can not mention the current scope of musical theater without Hamilton, the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway phenomenon.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical has been a smashing success since it opened in 2015. The show recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on Broadway, and its momentum does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. But how exactly did it get so popular— and stay so?

I have compiled a list of reasons why I believe this show has stood the test of time.

Hamilton extends beyond the way we think of theater and how it has traditionally been. For one, the musical style is a fascinating blend of hip-hop, R&B and jazz, as well as classic theater-style music. Broadway tunes are not for everyone—I get it —but lovers of these contrasting genres can finally find a place for themselves in theater. This mashup of musical styles broadens the show’s audience from purely fans of show tunes to those fans of other genres, keeping seats filled each night.

The music itself is a work of art. The lyrics are sophisticated, with complex rhyme schemes that are as witty and clever as they are meaningful and heartfelt. They are full of historical and pop culture references, metaphors and emotional depth–– a nod to the musical styles it incorporates like rap, whose structure inherently allows for this kind of expression. While Miranda is often noted for his lyrics, the melodies in this show are infectious; you will definitely have the songs stuck in your head!

Since Hamilton is packed with intricate lyrics, musical motifs and clever staging, it leaves new things to be discovered by fans or to be revealed by the show’s creators. Even 10 years after its opening, fans are still discovering new connections, references and hidden meanings, keeping the excitement alive. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hamilton Instagram page often share behind-the-scenes content and the early stages of the show’s creation. This keeps fans engaged with the show, something not many other theater productions execute as consistently or effectively.

One of the most talked-about aspects of Hamilton is its choice of color-conscious casting— having a diverse cast play the founding fathers. This approach spins the traditional portrayals of American history and more accurately reflects the mix of races and ethnicities that makes up America today. This casting allows audiences to see themselves on stage and connect more deeply with the story.

On a personal note, growing up, I have always hated how sports overshadowed the arts, especially in schools. Theater had the reputation of being “nerdy,” with singing and dancing often seen as corny or having a feminine-like energy. Sports, on the other hand, was portrayed as more masculine. This is something I was very insecure about growing up, as I hated sports, but loved theater.

For me, Hamilton flipped that model. The men on stage move like athletes: they dance and carry themselves with swagger and confidence. The choreography is not ballet and the singing is not opera. Instead, it is hip-hop and street-style movement. The actors can achieve this swagger all while expressing deep emotion and vulnerability.

Hamilton made theater something that can feel powerful and masculine, opening the door for many to enjoy theater who never could connect with it before. Hamilton broke the boundaries of traditional masculinity through theatre, singing and dancing.

Since its premiere, Hamilton‘s influence has extended far beyond Broadway. Its themes of immigration, legacy and revolution have remained relevant over the years, accompanying conversations about race, identity and belonging in America. Lines like “Immigrants, we get the job done” has become a powerful anthem, highlighting immigrants’ contributions to American society.



Hamilton has also sparked a passion for American history, particularly in younger people, with schools integrating its music in the classroom to make learning more engaging. Hamilton has also sparked countless online trends —from fans rapping “Gun’s and Ships” to making comical skits to “Best of Wives and Best of Women” (“Alexander, come back to sleep…”)— keeping the show thriving in the digital space.

The success of Hamilton and its color-conscious casting has inspired other productions to follow in its footsteps. For example, the Netflix series Bridgerton and Disney’s live action remakes of The Little Mermaid and Snow White have embraced color conscious casts and reimagined traditional stories through a modern lens. Artists and creative teams should continue to build off Hamilton‘s model and create art that feels modern, inclusive, and reflective of today’s audiences.

I believe what makes Hamilton a brilliant and popular piece of art is how it has broken the boundaries of what we consider theater and who it is for. This includes hip-hop fans, men who never connected to musicals, students learning through song, online creatives and people of color who never imagined themselves as the founding fathers. Hamilton reinvented not only musical theater’s sound, but its look and audience too.

It is revolutionary.