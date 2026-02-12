Is Love Measured By A Price Tag?

Every time I open Instagram nowadays, I feel like I am stepping into The Relationship Olympics. The judges are influencers, the scoring system is aesthetic and the gold medal is, apparently, a boyfriend who buys their significant other luxury items weekly.

My feed is clogged with pastel quote cards, bold-text slideshows and viral sound bites chanting the same mantra: “If he wanted to, he would.”

But the version of that phrase circulating right now has little to do with healthy expectations. Instead, it has become the anthem of a new online phenomenon that critics, therapists, researchers and even creators themselves are calling “Bare Minimum Culture.”

It is not just social media. Dating podcasts have become full-blown echo chambers where every “hot take” morphs into rigid doctrine. A host will casually suggest that a man should “always pay, always plan, always spoil and worship.” By the end of the day, that clip is stitched, reposted, algorithmically boosted and treated as a holy gospel.

In her YouTube teachings, Dr. Thema Bryant explains that social media platforms often amplify extreme or oversimplified takes on relationships, which can pressure young people to adopt standards that don’t reflect real, healthy intimacy. A 2023 Pew Research Center report found that 51 percent of adults under the age of 30 say social media creates pressure to perform their relationship publicly, even when that performance does not match real emotional intimacy.

What started as a reminder not to settle for disrespect or spiritless effort has mutated into something else entirely: toxic consumerism dressed up as self-worth.

But the meaning has shifted. Now, the “minimum” is defined by what photographs well.

Emotional availability, effort and communication barely make the carousel slides anymore. Instead, influencers equate that real affection means buying luxury gifts or the myth that effort needs to be expensive for it to be true.

A healthy relationship goes beyond a performative moment that “needs” to be done to create content. The more dramatic the gesture, the more “worthy” the relationship appears.

With my partner, there were no flowers, gift baskets, or color-coordinated surprise chocolates like the ones racking up millions of likes online. At first, I wondered if it meant something was wrong. Social media had trained me to view the lack of gifts as the lack of effort and love.

But in reality, our relationship was not built on theatrics.

We met for lunch as often as we could. Sometimes we would talk about whatever came to mind. Sometimes we didn’t talk at all, just watching videos and holding hands. He listens to my rants, even if most of them were incoherent.

He makes space and time for me. And maybe I’m a hopeless romantic, but being with him makes my heart flutter.

Then it hit me — embarrassingly hard — that the internet convinced me to question a real relationship based on standards that do not apply to me.

Influencers flaunt $800 designer purses, weekend getaways and bouquet subscriptions as if they are standard relationship milestones. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part‑time workers had median weekly earnings of about $380 in 2024, which comes out to roughly $19 an hour for a typical 20‑hour schedule.

For many college students, that income has to stretch across tuition, rent, food, transportation and other basic living expenses. The idea of funding a weekly luxury-romance aesthetic is simply unrealistic, as beautiful and dreamy as it may be.

Yet, the message still seeps in: If your partner can’t do this, why even stay?

TIME Magazine has reported that social platforms increasingly turn dating into a performance, where visible, material gestures become the currency of connection. In a 2023 Time feature on AI‑driven dating culture, reporters Will Henshall and Simmone Shah explain that digital spaces push people toward curated, surface‑level markers of affection.

The things that look impressive online — rather than the quieter emotional work that actually builds compatibility.

As these performance‑based standards spread across TikTok and Instagram, they reshape what many people now consider the “bare minimum,” often equating love with luxury and effort with expense.

The bare minimum culture was supposed to help people recognize genuine effort. Instead, it shames partners who can not financially perform love for the internet, nearly mocking anyone who doesn’t have that kind of money.

It elevates aesthetics over emotional connection. It pressures people, specifically young couples, to compare their real lives to someone else’s curated highlight reel.

In the end, the real bare minimum is not the absence of flowers. It is the absence of care.

And no amount of pastel Instagram slides can change that.