New Jersey Mask Bans Are Dangerous For Everyone, Not Just Disabled People

Mask bans are on the rise across the country, and a new bill proposed by New Jersey State Sen. Jon Bramnick raises a critical question: are mask bans a threat or a safeguard for public safety?

Many political officials have been actively advocating for mask bans for months, and some states have already passed such legislation.

North Carolina, for instance, enacted bill HB 237 this past May in an attempt to unmask criminals. This bill states that masks are not permitted in public areas unless an individual has a contagious disease.

However, the term “disease” is used with an exclusive connotation, effectively excluding individuals with asthma and other medical issues, as well as those who choose to wear masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The motive behind passing such bills is closely linked to the recent encampments and protests against the war in Gaza occurring at universities in the United States, including Montclair State University.

Politicians like Sen. Jon Bramnick have been spreading rhetoric regarding the individuals protesting the war. He emphasizes that enacting a mask ban will “discourage troublemakers like campus activists protesting Israel’s war in Gaza” The notion that instituting a mask ban would help combat crime has been debunked by Scientific Reports – article 4284 – which indicates that masks are less effective than sunglasses in concealing identity.

Mask bans are inherently dangerous for several reasons and the repercussions could lead to an increase in cases and hospitalizations, particularly among individuals who are most at risk.

Although COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in New Jersey, neighboring areas in North Jersey continue to be significantly impacted by rising case numbers. New York City, for instance, is just a few train stops away from Montclair State, with a direct line available from New York City’s Penn Station, known as the Montclair-Boonton line. Many students spend considerable time traveling to and from the city, along with numerous commuters at Montclair State, including professors.

Despite the statistics provided by the New York City Health Department, Mayor Eric Adams urged store owners not to allow individuals wearing masks into their establishments. He has also called for restrictions on mask wearers on subways, raising concerns about the spread of COVID-19, especially considering ventilation in trains is often inadequate and high carbon dioxide levels can facilitate transmission. This grows concern for New Jersey commuters as they commute to and from the city to our campus.

A mask ban would also infringe upon freedom of speech. Moreover, it would promote racial bias. The “troublemaker” ideology surrounding students who peacefully advocate for and exercise their freedom of speech is inherently dangerous, particularly for students who represent marginalized communities. This ideology increases the possibility of racial profiling and unfair policing. With Montclair State University estimating that 33% of its students are Hispanic or Latino and 18% are Black, there are significant concerns if the bill is signed into law. This puts students of color – who make up a substantial percentage of the student body at Montclair State University – at greater risk of being racially profiled and detained.

There is no credible evidence that mask bans enhance safety. In fact, it can be argued that they actually compromise safety for individuals with asthma, those with health-conscious or immunocompromised family members, health care workers and places a greater risk of getting COVID-19 for neurodivergent individuals. By raising awareness of the harmful outcomes of mask bans, we can help all communities – particularly those most at risk – by protecting them from legislative bills that create unsafe spaces for everyone.

In the words of Adam Reich, a professor of sociology at Columbia University and a commuter advocate from New Jersey, “This is a bill that undermines a valuable public health lesson for a political purpose.”